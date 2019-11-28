This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Thursday 28 November, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Met Police says it is ‘not appropriate authority’ to investigate Epstein sex trafficking claims

Panorama’s interview with accuser Virginia Guiffre is to be broadcast on Monday.

By Press Association Thursday 28 Nov 2019, 3:26 PM
56 minutes ago 2,238 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4910007
Prince Andrew
Image: Richard Wainwright via PA Images
Prince Andrew
Prince Andrew
Image: Richard Wainwright via PA Images

THE METROPOLITAN POLICE has said it stands by its decision not to investigate claims by the Duke of York’s accuser Virginia Giuffre that she was sex trafficked to London by Jeffrey Epstein.

The force added officers had spoken to other law enforcement agencies but have “not received a formal request asking for assistance”.

It said it reviewed its previous decision that it was “not the appropriate authority to conduct enquiries in these circumstances” following Epstein’s death in August, and that its position remained unchanged.

Panorama’s interview with Guiffre is to be broadcast on Monday. She alleges the duke slept with her on three separate occasions.

The duke denies the allegations.

Commander Alex Murray said: “In July 2015 the Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) confirmed it had received an allegation of non-recent trafficking for sexual exploitation.

“The allegation was made against a US national, Jeffrey Epstein, and a British woman. It related to events outside of the UK and an allegation of trafficking to central London in March 2001.”

Murray said the MPS “always takes any allegations concerning sexual exploitation seriously”.

“Officers assessed the available evidence, interviewed the complainant and obtained early investigative advice from the Crown Prosecution Service,” Murray said.

He added that following the legal advice, “it was clear that any investigation into human trafficking would be largely focused on activities and relationships outside the UK”.

Related Reads

20.11.19 Telecoms giant BT warns Prince Andrew must be dropped from awards scheme or it may pull funding
19.11.19 Two prison guards arrested and charged in relation to Jeffrey Epstein's death

“We therefore concluded that the MPS was not the appropriate authority to conduct enquiries in these circumstances and, in November 2016, a decision was made that this matter would not proceed to a full criminal investigation,” Murray said.

“In August 2019, following the death of Jeffrey Epstein the MPS reviewed the decision making and our position remains unchanged,” he said.

“The MPS has liaised with other law enforcement organisations but has not received a formal request asking for assistance in connection with this allegation.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie