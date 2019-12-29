Murder, rape and drug offences: Over 1,100 Irish citizens arrested by Met Police this year

OVER 1,100 IRISH citizens were arrested by the UK’s Met Police up until the middle of October this year.

Data released to TheJournal.ie under Freedom of Information provides a breakdown of the offences people were arrested for from 1 January to 21 October 2019 – a total of 1,178.

One Irish citizens was arrested for murder and 13 were arrested for making a murder threat.

A total of 13 Irish people were arrested for rape this year, while one was arrested for attempted rape. A further 15 were arrested for sexual offences.

Meanwhile, 10 Irish citizens were arrested for harassment, and two were arrested for indecent exposure.

Last year, a total of 1,278 Irish people were arrested by the Met Police up until 19 October of that year.

Most common offences

Similar to last year, the most common offence was assault, with 152 Irish people arrested for common assault.

Actual bodily harm (ABH) was the second most common offence at 98, followed by wanted on warrant at 93.

In total, there were 78 separate offences that Irish people were arrested for, many of which were broken down into specific crimes.

For example, there were 10 separate listings for drug offences, as seen below.

Source: Met Police

In total, 65 Irish people were arrested for the above drug offences. The majority (31) were arrested for possession of class A drugs.

Last year, a total of 56 Irish people were arrested for drug offences.

Meanwhile, some 35 Irish people were arrested this year for being drunk and disorderly, while 32 were arrested for public order issues.

Driving offences

A total of 17 Irish people were arrested for having a positive breath test – down from 23 last year. A further four were arrested for refusing a breath test.

A total of 12 Irish people were arrested for being drunk while in charge of a motor vehicle, while six were arrested for obstructing a highway.

Four people were arrested for vehicle tampering and another two were arrested for arson on a motor vehicle.