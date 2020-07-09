This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 12 °C Thursday 9 July, 2020
Serving probationary Metropolitan Police officer charged with terrorism offence

He has been bailed to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 6 August.

By Press Association Thursday 9 Jul 2020, 10:29 PM
Image: Kirsty O’Connor via PA Images
Image: Kirsty O’Connor via PA Images

A SERVING PROBATIONARY Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with being a member of far-right terrorist group National Action.

Benjamin Hannam (21) of north London, has been charged with five offences following an investigation by the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command and has been suspended from duty, Scotland Yard said.

He has been bailed to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 6 August.

It is alleged that between 17 December 2016 and 1 January 2018 he belonged or professed to belong to a proscribed organisation, namely National Action, contrary to section 11 of the Terrorism Act 2000.

It is alleged that on or before 19 July 2017 he dishonestly made a false representation, in that he falsely represented in his application to join the Met that he had not been a member of an organisation similar to the BNP, namely National Action, intending to make gain for himself, contrary to section 1 and 2 of the Fraud Act 2006.

He is also charged with falsely representing in his vetting form to join the Met on or before 24 October 2017 that he had not been a member of National Action.

It is alleged that on 22 July 2018 he was in possession of an indecent photograph of a child.

He is also charged with being in possession of a prohibited image of a child on 27 November 2016.

Detective Superintendent Ella Marriott, Acting North Area Basic Command Unit Commander, said: “These are extremely serious charges for anyone to face, and I fully understand and appreciate how deeply concerning it might be for the public, and particularly local communities here in north London, that the charges are against a serving police officer.”

She said integrity is “fundamental” to policing and said any officer suspected of displaying extremist behaviours or associations should rightly expect to be investigated.

Detective Superintendent Marriott added: “This significant investigation has been swift in reaching this position.

“However, following the charges today, I am aware how vital it is that the prosecution runs its course and the importance of not undermining or prejudicing the case and judicial process.”

Comments are closed as a person has been charged

COMMENTS

