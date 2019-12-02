This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Monday 2 December, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Met Police say there's nothing to suggest other people were involved in London Bridge attack

London Bridge reopened to pedestrians and vehicles today, as a vigil was held for those who died: Jack Merritt and Saskia Jones.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Monday 2 Dec 2019, 9:54 PM
19 minutes ago 548 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4915266
Image: Rick Findler
Image: Rick Findler

COUNTER-TERRORISM DETECTIVES at the Met Police have said that of their “extensive enquiries” carried out so far, officers “have found nothing to suggest that there were any other people involved” in the London Bridge attack. 

The attack happened at Fishmongers Hall and London Bridge on Friday afternoon.

Earlier today, two searches were carried out in the Staffordshire and Stoke areas as part of the investigation.

Detectives are still working closely with the security services and continue to make enquiries to ensure there were no others involved. 

incident-on-london-bridge Jack Merritt's mother Anne (far left), girlfriend Leanne O'Brien (centre) and father David (second right) during a vigil. Source: Joe Giddens

Earlier today, vigils were held for the two people who were killed during the attack: Jack Merritt, aged 25, of Cottenham, Cambridgeshire, and Saskia Jones, aged 23, of Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire.

Both were graduates of the University of Cambridge and were involved in the Learning Together programme – Jack as a coordinator and Saskia as a volunteer.

Specialist family liaison officers continue to support their families, and both families have asked for their privacy to be respected at this difficult time.

A man, who was one of the three other people injured during the attack, was released from hospital yesterday and has been able to return home. Two women remain in a stable condition and continue to receive care in hospital.

The attacker

Usman Khan, aged 28 and who was freed halfway through a 16-year jail sentence, killed two people and injured three others in a knife attack.

He left the building and ran out to London Bridge, where he was pursued and then detained by members of the public, as well as a British Transport Police officer in plain clothes.

Related Read

02.12.19 Father of London terror victim asks that his son's image isn't used for 'vile propaganda' in newspapers

Armed officers from the City of London and Metropolitan Police arrived, confronted the attacker, and shot him. He had a device strapped to his body that police believe was a hoax device.

Khan was a convicted terrorist who had been a member of an al Qaida-inspired group that plotted to blow up the London Stock Exchange. He was wearing an electronic monitoring tag when he launched the attack at Fishmongers’ Hall, where he was invited to a prisoner rehabilitation conference ‘Learning Together’.

London Bridge was reopened today to pedestrians and vehicles, and Fishmongers’ Hall remains closed as forensic officers continued their work at the scene of the attack. It’s expected to take several days to complete.

Detectives have taken statements from scores of witnesses who were present at Fishmongers’ Hall, or who were nearby to London Bridge at the time of the attack.

However, anyone who was there on Friday or who hasn’t been spoken with, or who has footage from the scene, should contact the investigation team by calling 0800 789 321.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie