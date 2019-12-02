Met Police say there's nothing to suggest other people were involved in London Bridge attack

COUNTER-TERRORISM DETECTIVES at the Met Police have said that of their “extensive enquiries” carried out so far, officers “have found nothing to suggest that there were any other people involved” in the London Bridge attack.

The attack happened at Fishmongers Hall and London Bridge on Friday afternoon.

Earlier today, two searches were carried out in the Staffordshire and Stoke areas as part of the investigation.

Detectives are still working closely with the security services and continue to make enquiries to ensure there were no others involved.

Jack Merritt's mother Anne (far left), girlfriend Leanne O'Brien (centre) and father David (second right) during a vigil. Source: Joe Giddens

Earlier today, vigils were held for the two people who were killed during the attack: Jack Merritt, aged 25, of Cottenham, Cambridgeshire, and Saskia Jones, aged 23, of Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire.

Both were graduates of the University of Cambridge and were involved in the Learning Together programme – Jack as a coordinator and Saskia as a volunteer.

Specialist family liaison officers continue to support their families, and both families have asked for their privacy to be respected at this difficult time.

A man, who was one of the three other people injured during the attack, was released from hospital yesterday and has been able to return home. Two women remain in a stable condition and continue to receive care in hospital.

The attacker

Usman Khan, aged 28 and who was freed halfway through a 16-year jail sentence, killed two people and injured three others in a knife attack.

He left the building and ran out to London Bridge, where he was pursued and then detained by members of the public, as well as a British Transport Police officer in plain clothes.

Armed officers from the City of London and Metropolitan Police arrived, confronted the attacker, and shot him. He had a device strapped to his body that police believe was a hoax device.

Khan was a convicted terrorist who had been a member of an al Qaida-inspired group that plotted to blow up the London Stock Exchange. He was wearing an electronic monitoring tag when he launched the attack at Fishmongers’ Hall, where he was invited to a prisoner rehabilitation conference ‘Learning Together’.

London Bridge was reopened today to pedestrians and vehicles, and Fishmongers’ Hall remains closed as forensic officers continued their work at the scene of the attack. It’s expected to take several days to complete.

Detectives have taken statements from scores of witnesses who were present at Fishmongers’ Hall, or who were nearby to London Bridge at the time of the attack.

However, anyone who was there on Friday or who hasn’t been spoken with, or who has footage from the scene, should contact the investigation team by calling 0800 789 321.