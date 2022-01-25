Police in London now investigating Downing Street lockdown parties, Commissioner confirms

THE METROPOLITAN POLICE will now investigate parties held in Downing Street while the UK was under lockdown, the head of the force has said.

Cressida Dick confirmed the Met would now be investigating whether parties held at Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s residence broke coronavirus lockdown rules after being passed information from the Sue Gray inquiry.

Speaking at the London Assembly’s Police and Crime Committee, she said: “We have a long-established an effective working relationship with the Cabinet Office, who have an investigative capability. As you well know they have been carrying out an investigation over the last few weeks”.

“What I can tell you this morning is that as a result of the information provided by the Cabinet Office inquiry team and, secondly, my officers’ own assessment, I can confirm that the Met is now investigating a number of events that took place at Downing Street and Whitehall in the last two years in relation to potential breaches of Covid-19 regulations.”

She declined to say which alleged parties are being investigated, nor would she put a timeline on when officers could detail their findings.

“The fact that we are now investigating does not, of course, mean that fixed penalty notices will necessarily be issued in every instance and to every person involved,” she said.

Advertisement

“We will not be giving a running commentary on our current investigations.”

But there will be updates at “significant points”, she added.

Dick said “several other events” that appeared to have taken place in Downing Street and Whitehall had also been assessed, but they were not thought to have reached the threshold for criminal investigation.

It was not immediately clear whether the opening of the police investigation will further delay the publication of the inquiry, which had been expected later this week.

A Cabinet Office spokesman said: “The investigation being carried out by Sue Gray is continuing.

“There is ongoing contact with the Metropolitan Police Service.”

It comes after it emerged a gathering to wish Johnson a happy birthday was held inside No 10 during the first lockdown.

Downing Street has refuted the accounted and said staff only “gathered briefly” in the Cabinet Room after a meeting.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

The broadcaster said the Prime Minister’s wife, Carrie Johnson, had organised the surprise get-together on the afternoon of 19 June 2020, when social mixing indoors was banned.

A No 10 spokeswoman said: “A group of staff working in No 10 that day gathered briefly in the Cabinet Room after a meeting to wish the Prime Minister a happy birthday. He was there for less than ten minutes.”

ITV news reported that later that evening family friends were hosted upstairs in the Prime Minister’s official residence.

Downing Street said: “This is totally untrue. In line with the rules at the time the Prime Minister hosted a small number of family members outside that evening.”

With reporting from Press Association.