Monday 22 May 2023
The company logo outside the headquarters of Meta in Dublin.
Facebook-owner Meta hit with record fine of €1.2 billion by Ireland's Data Protection Commission
Meta has said it will appeal the decision.
23 minutes ago

SOCIAL MEDIA GIANT Meta has been hit with a record fine of €1.2 billion by Ireland’s Data Protection Commission (DPC) over the tranfser of European user data to the US. 

The DPC levied the fine on behalf of European regulators, saying the European Data Protection Board had ordered it to collect “an administrative fine in the amount of 1.2 billion euros”.

Meta has said it would appeal the decision.

Meta is the owner of Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram and has its global operations base outside of the US in Dublin’s Sir John Rogerson’s Quay. 

The massive fine eclipses the previous GDPR-linked record of €746 million which was levied on Amazon by Luxembourg’s data watchdog in 2021. 

Last September, the DPC fined Instagram €405 million for breaching the privacy rights of children in what was, until today, the largest fine ever handed out by the Irish regulator. 

- With reporting by © – AFP 2023

 

Author
Rónán Duffy
