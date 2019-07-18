This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
How the beloved Metro Burger Sign was saved from the rubbish tip and found a new home

We spoke to Emma Clarke from Dublin Ghost Signs who collaborated on saving the decades-old sign.

By Andrew Roberts Thursday 18 Jul 2019, 8:00 PM
21 minutes ago 881 Views No Comments
“WHENEVER I SHARE a photograph of it online,” says Emma Clarke of Dublin Ghost Signs, “people get in touch and share their memories.”

 She’s talking about the Metro Burger Sign, which once peeked out from the side of a derelict building on Hawkins Street, Dublin 2 by the old Screen Cinema.

When Clarke heard that the building was due to be torn down, she decided to contact the property company to see if she could save the sign.

Through a shoutout on Instagram, John Mahon from The Locals and Simon Kingston from Reverb Designs collaborated with Clarke in finding a new home for the Metro Burger Sign in the beer garden in Lucky’s. 

Watch the video for our full report.

About the author:

About the author
Andrew Roberts
andrew@thejournal.ie

