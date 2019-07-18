How the beloved Metro Burger Sign was saved from the rubbish tip and found a new home

“WHENEVER I SHARE a photograph of it online,” says Emma Clarke of Dublin Ghost Signs, “people get in touch and share their memories.”

She’s talking about the Metro Burger Sign, which once peeked out from the side of a derelict building on Hawkins Street, Dublin 2 by the old Screen Cinema.

When Clarke heard that the building was due to be torn down, she decided to contact the property company to see if she could save the sign.

Through a shoutout on Instagram, John Mahon from The Locals and Simon Kingston from Reverb Designs collaborated with Clarke in finding a new home for the Metro Burger Sign in the beer garden in Lucky’s.

Watch the video for our full report.