MetroLink expected to be up and running by 2034 at a cost of around €9.5 billion to taxpayer

THE METROLINK SERVICE, Ireland’s proposed underground rail service, is now expected to be operational by 2034, according to the coalition.

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan received approval from the Government for the preliminary business case for the MetroLink project as submitted by the National Transport Authority (NTA).

The Government also agreed to issue approval to the NTA to enable a planning application for the project to be lodged to An Bord Pleanála in September.

The MetroLink is set to run from Swords in north Dublin and terminate at Charlemont near Ranelagh in the south of the city.

The post-Cabinet briefing stated that Metrolink will represent the largest rail investment the country has made since the 19th century and that it will serve as a major transport spine for Dublin City and also for rail and bus connections from cities and towns across the country.

The briefing stated: “The National Development Plan 2021-2030 specifically lists Metrolink as one of its strategic investment priorities. It also aligns with Climate Action Plan, the Greater Dublin Transport Strategy, Housing for All and the Sustainable Mobility Strategy.

“Metrolink will consist of a fully segregated railway, most of which is underground from north of Swords to Charlemont in Dublin’s south city with stations serving Dublin Airport and communities such as Ballymun and Glasnevin along the way.

It is anticipated that construction will begin in 2025, with an anticipated delivery timeline of between 2031 and 2034.

A Government spokesperson said:” It is too early at present to give a precise project cost as the project has yet to go through the planning and procurement stages. The Government will receive information on the precise cost of MetroLink in advance of its final decision on whether to proceed with the project.

“However, a credible, stress tested indicative cost is in the region of €9.5bn, which is the mid-point of a cost range of between €7bn to €12bn.”