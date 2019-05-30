This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Thursday 30 May, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

At least 21 people killed as bus carrying Catholic pilgrims crashes in Mexico

Thirty others were injured in the incident.

By AFP Thursday 30 May 2019, 9:22 AM
42 minutes ago 2,134 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4660815
A photo of the scene.
Image: Civil Protection Office of Veracruz via AP
A photo of the scene.
A photo of the scene.
Image: Civil Protection Office of Veracruz via AP

A SEMI-TRUCK and a bus carrying passengers back from a pilgrimage to a Catholic shrine crashed and burst into flames yesterday in eastern Mexico, killing at least 21 people.

Thirty others were injured.

Most of the victims were pilgrims from the southern state of Chiapas who were on their way back from a trip to Mexico City to pray at the basilica of the Virgin of Guadalupe, the country’s patron saint, said the head of the Civil Protection service for the state of Veracruz, Guadalupe Osorno.

“The forensics experts at the scene report 17 bodies of passengers who were traveling in the bus, plus two people who died in the semi-truck,” she said.

One person was dead on arrival at the hospital, and another who was in serious condition died.

The Catholic archdiocese of Tuxtla Gutierrez, in Chiapas, sent its condolences to the victims’ loved ones in a statement.

“We deeply regret the deaths caused by this accident and share in their families’ overwhelming pain,” it said.

The accident occurred on a highway in a region known as the Maltrata hills, where the roads wind between peaks that rise more than 2,000 metres above sea level.

Emergency officials at the scene said one of the vehicles lost its brakes going downhill and crashed into the other, causing both to erupt in flames and leaving the bus a charred frame lying on its side.

Rescue and forensic workers carried away the bodies after covering them.

In 2006, more than 50 Evangelical Christians were killed in the same region when their bus plunged into a ravine. Authorities said that accident was also caused by faulty brakes.

© AFP 2019

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie