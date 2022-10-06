Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Thursday 6 October 2022
At least 18 people killed in Mexico gun massacre at town hall, including local mayor

Press reports said the broad daylight attack was staged by a gang linked to a drug cartel.

By AFP Thursday 6 Oct 2022, 8:15 AM
GUNMEN IN SOUTHERN Mexico killed at least 18 people in an attack on a town hall yesterday, including the local mayor, authorities said.

Prosecutor Sandra Luz Valdovinos told Milenio Television that the attack happened in San Miguel Totolapan in Guerrero state.

Two more people were wounded, she said.

Mayor Conrado Mendoza was among those killed.

Press reports said the broad daylight attack was staged by the Los Tequileros gang, which is affiliated with a powerful drug cartel called Jalisco Nueva Generacion.

Local TV footage showed the facade of the town hall riddled with bullets and the sound of people screaming.

San Miguel Totolapan is a town of about 4,300 people in an area of Guerrero with a history of violent disputes between cartels.

Mexico has endured more than 340,000 killings blamed mainly on drug trafficking gangs since the government deployed troops to fight the cartels in 2006.

Los Tequileros had plagued San Miguel Totolapan and previously staged kidnappings there, but the group’s influence dwindled after the death of one of its leaders in 2018 in a gunfight with local police.

