At least ten people die after cargo truck carrying migrants overturns on Mexican highway

AT LEAST TEN people died and 25 were injured in Mexico today when a cargo truck carrying migrants overturned on a highway in the southern state of Chiapas, local security officials reported.

The accident took place near the border with Guatemala, the report said. It was the second fatal crash in less than a week involving migrants.

A source in the prosecutor’s office who spoke on grounds of anonymity told AFP the victims were apparently from Cuba and all were women, including one minor.

The accident occurred on a stretch of highway along the Pacific coast between the towns of Pijijiapan and Tonala, where migrants often travel as they attempt to reach the United States.

The truck, whose body was partially built of wood, was destroyed, with the migrants’ clothes, bags and backpacks strewn around it.

On Thursday, two migrants died when a truck overturned in the municipality of Mezcalapa, also in Chiapas state.

Thousands of migrants from different countries have been traveling across Mexico in buses, trailers and freight trains in an attempt to reach the United States.

