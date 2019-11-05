This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 5 November, 2019
Children from US Mormon community killed in Mexico ambush

At least three women and six children have been killed.

By AFP Tuesday 5 Nov 2019, 10:12 AM
The area where the attack took place.
Image: Google Maps
The area where the attack took place.
The area where the attack took place.
Image: Google Maps

AT LEAST THREE women and six children from an American Mormon community based in northern Mexico have been killed in an ambush. 

Julian Lebaron said his cousin was on her way to the airport when she was attacked and shot in her car along with her four children in Rancho de la Mora, an area notorious for drug traffickers and bandits of all kinds.

“It was a massacre,” Lebaron, an activist who has denounced criminal groups in the area, told local station Formula Radio.

Lebaron said his relatives located the vehicle, which had been set on fire with the bodies of the victims inside.

Two other vehicles were found several hours later, containing the bodies of two more women and two children.

At least five other children, one of whom was shot and wounded, managed to escape and walk home, and one girl was reported missing after having run into the woods to hide, Lebaron added.

The Chihuahua state attorney general, Cesar Augusto Peniche, said the number of victims remains “confused”.

The attack took place on the border between the states of Chihuahua and Sonora near the border with the US. 

Julian Lebaron’s brother, Benjamin Lebaron, founder of a crime-fighting group called SOS Chihuahua, was assassinated in 2009.

The affected community is made up of descendants of Mormons who fled the US in the 19th century, after being persecuted for their traditions, including polygamy.

Many Mormons in Mexico enjoy dual Mexican and American citizenship.

Mexico has registered more than 250,000 murders since the government controversially deployed the army to fight drug trafficking in 2006.

Many experts blame the “drug war” for spiraling violence, as fragmented cartels battle each other and the army.

 - © AFP 2019

