#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Sunday 20 December 2020
Advertisement

Mexico and US to address 'root causes of migration'

Mexico’s president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador only recently congratulated the US president-elect on his victory.

By Press Association Sunday 20 Dec 2020, 11:54 AM
1 hour ago 2,293 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5306699
Image: PA
Image: PA

MEXICO’S PRESIDENT ANDRES Manuel Lopez Obrador has said he spoke with US president-elect Joe Biden by phone, five days after he sent a belated letter of congratulations to Biden.

“We reaffirmed our commitment to work together for the good of our peoples and our countries,” Lopez Obrador wrote on his social media accounts.

Biden’s transition team said the two discussed migration, apparently with a focus on a theme that Lopez Obrador has championed: developing jobs and opportunities so that people will not have to migrate.

“The president-elect emphasised the need to reinvigorate US-Mexico cooperation to ensure safe and orderly migration, contain Covid-19, revitalise the economies of North America, and secure our common border,” said a statement posted on Biden’s transition website.

“The two leaders noted a shared desire to address the root causes of migration in El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and southern Mexico and to build a future of greater opportunity and security for the region,” the statement continued.

“They discussed working together on a new approach to regional migration that offers alternatives to undertaking the dangerous journey to the United States.” 

Biden also pledged “to build the regional and border infrastructure and capacity needed to facilitate a new orderly and humane approach to migration that will respect international norms regarding the treatment of asylum claims”.

At present, thousands of Central Americans and others have had to wait in often squalid camps in northern Mexico while awaiting court dates on their US asylum claims, under the “remain in Mexico” policy implemented by President Donald Trump.

Lopez Obrador and Brazil’s president, Jair Bolsonaro, finally congratulated Biden only after the Electoral College vote confirmed his victory.

The two were the last major Latin American leaders to send congratulations.

Both Lopez Obrador and Bolsonaro were seen as friendly to Trump.

The Mexican president has stressed that maintaining good relations with the United States, Mexico’s northern neighbour and by far its top trading partner, is one of his top priorities.

Lopez Obrador said he intentionally waited until the Electoral College vote before writing to Biden.

The brief letter contained an implicit warning against getting involved in Mexico’s internal affairs.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie