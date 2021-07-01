#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 12°C Thursday 1 July 2021
Two children among latest victims found following Miami tower collapse

The local mayor called the loss of the sisters ‘too great to bear’.

By Press Association Thursday 1 Jul 2021, 7:17 AM
The remains of children have been found in the rubble of a collapsed apartment building near Miami for the first time.
Image: Pedro Portal/Miami Herald/AP
Image: Pedro Portal/Miami Herald/AP

THE REMAINS OF children have been found in the rubble of a collapsed apartment building near Miami for the first time.

Miami-Dade mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced the death toll stood at 18, saying the remains of sisters Emma, four, and Lucia Guara, 10, had been identified and called the loss “too great to bear”.

Cava spoke haltingly and said the disclosure came with “great sorrow, real pain”.

“So any loss of life, especially given the unexpected, unprecedented nature of this event, is a tragedy,” she added.

The sisters’ parents’ remains have also been recovered, authorities said.

Officials also confirmed they had found four additional victims – the total of six yesterday was the highest one-day death toll so far.

Cava said the number of residents unaccounted stands at 145.

No-one has been found alive since hours after the collapse on June 24.

Press Association

