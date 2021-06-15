Thousands protest in Dublin calling for 100% redress for homeowners hit by Mica scandal

PROTESTERS AFFECTED BY the Mica concrete scandal have marched on the Convention Centre in Dublin demanding the Government cover 100% of the costs associated with the crumbling homes.

Defective building blocks containing the mineral Mica have caused cracks and fissures to open up in an estimated 5,000 to 6,000 homes primarily in Donegal and Mayo.

Thousands of protesters descended on the capital to voice their anger over the current plans in place.

Eileen Doherty from the Mica Action Group (MAG) said that statements from Government in the last few weeks have been” disappointing and insulting”.

Doherty said a recurring theme increasingly being used by ministers and the Taoiseach himself is the idea the state cannot pick up the excessive cost of fixing the homes.

In response to this, Doherty said: “Shame on you, Government. Our homes and our lives are being affected by this. We will not accept this as an excuse. We did nothing wrong. We will ask that they do not insult us again by using this excuse.

Catríona McElhinney from Carndonagh in Inishowen owns one of the affected homes with her husband.

She said: “We want to get 100% redress for everyone affected by Mica. We just want to get the same treatment as the Pyrite scheme.

“Some of us are having to find €100k to rebuild their home. It’s not a workable scheme – what we want is something that is in parity with the pyrite scheme.”

Campaigners criticised the scheme for an upfront charge of €5,000 for access, failing to provide alternative accommodation and covering 90% of costs, compared to 100% covered by the Pyrite scheme, which also involved faulty materials resulting in damage to homes.

The campaign groups are due to meet with Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien following on from the protests.

Oliver and Veronica Lafferty. Source: Niamh Quinlan

Oliver and Veronica Lafferty from Carndonagh first realised their home was crumbling in 2005. They’re currently moving into a mobile home for their safety.

“It was 2011 before we knew what the problem was. We went to every politician, every quarry,” Oliver said.

Veronica added: “I have mice rolling up the walls in the cavities of the house. The mice are coming in and I can hear them running through my house. I can put my hands into the walls. Mentally just not coping. We have a mobile on our back lawn. It’s going to cost us €150,000. We don’t have that money.”

Contains reporting from Niamh Quinlan who is at the protest.