Minister for Housing to meet Mica residents later today to discuss working group report

MINISTER DARRAGH O’Brien has said he will meet with Mica affected homeowners later today to update them on Government proposals.

The Minister for Housing will receive a working group report today and he hopes to bring proposals for the Mica redress scheme to Cabinet in the next two weeks.

The homeowners are seeking 100% redress for damage to their homes which was caused by the use of mineral mica in concrete building blocks.

Previously Minister O’Brien and the wider Government gave a commitment that it will enhance an existing redress scheme for residents in Mayo and Donegal.

In a radio interview on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland he reiterated his comment that “nothing is off the table” in regard to what any potential plan contains.

“I expect to receive the working group report today, and meet with the residents later this afternoon where details about what we’ve gone through and then the next steps are really where I’d have to have to bring this report to the Taoiseach, Tánaiste, Minister Ryan.

“I will then prepare a memorandum for Government to get a Government decision on this.

“It is really it’s not about pressure to be honest, it’s a very serious situation for homeowners, they’re the people I’m concerned about, and concerned that we can bring a scheme that’s enhanced for them, that means that they can get on with their lives and at least have real hope that their homes can be remediated,” the Minister said.

O’Brien said that there have been difficult meetings between house holders and department officials previously.

“In fairness, not every meeting has been easy either.

“And it is a quite a fraught situation, and understandably, you know, from time to time. Emotions can run high on this but I’ve said very clearly publicly both in the Dáil, and outside of the Dáil, that nothing is off the table here,” he added.

Minister for Housing Darragh O'Brien as he met Mica Action Group chairperson Ann Owens outside Leinster House. Source: Sasko Lazarov

The Minister said there had already been a commitment of €1.5 billion and that he was aware of the cost to the exchequer of any potential scheme.

“I’m absolutely convinced that the scheme can be improved with those improvements will come, enhanced cost, absolutely, but we need to be able to consider the working group report, in a way that allows us to lay out what changes that we can make.

“I don’t think it would be appropriate for me, to in any way, shape or form limits on what we’re going to do potentially with the working group report that I haven’t seen.

“When I see that I will consider as I’ve discussed this with the Taoiseach, Tánaiste and Minister Ryan and indeed Cabinet colleagues and colleagues, of all parties across the house.

“I know how important this is. I made a commitment, and met with residents in June this year and we set up the working group. It’s a serious process here.

“It’s an important process, and it’s important that we do our level best to bring as many improvements to this scheme – it’s for the residents themselves and they’re the people who are in the forefront of my mind. Nobody else,” he added.

O’Brien said that Government will look at finding a way to make those responsible for the sub standard Mica bricks pay for the redress scheme.

“We’re doing a lot of work in this space in relation to what legal recourse we’d have against those responsible. I don’t have that detail yet.

“The focus has been in getting the scheme, right, but what I have said publicly is that I believe that those responsible and those who have a stake in this, that we would look at in the future of how they may contribute towards the scheme but no decisions have been taken in that space at all.

“The focus has been on getting the scheme right for people, and that’s something that we will come back to in relation to Mica,” he added.