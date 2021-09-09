#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 9 September 2021
Mica protesters gather outside Fianna Fail think-in to call for 100% redress scheme

Fianna Fáil members gathering in Cavan today were met by around 30 protesters from Donegal.

By Press Association Thursday 9 Sep 2021, 5:26 PM
56 minutes ago 2,550 Views 8 Comments
Image: PA
Image: PA

PROTESTERS FROM DONEGAL affected by mica gathered at the Fianna Fail think-in today to demand action from the government.

Members of the party gathering in Cavan were met by around 30 protesters from Donegal calling for a 100% redress scheme for people affected by mica.

Earlier this year, thousands of people gathered in Dublin for a protest demanding a 100% redress scheme for housing defects caused by the mineral.

Defective building blocks containing mica have caused cracks and fissures to open in an estimated 5,000 to 6,000 homes, primarily in Mayo and Donegal.

Paddy Diver, one of the leaders of the campaign for 100% redress, said they were demanding that Taoiseach Micheal Martin, as well as Fianna Fail TDs, speak to them.

“We want Fianna Fail to come out and chat to us now,” he told PA news agency.

Protesters arrived at 12pm today and plan to stay until the evening.

“We’re asking them to come out and speak to us. And if they have no time for us today, we’ll have no time for them in the future,” Diver said.

“If they want something to actually stand for – Irish citizens, families and homes. This is a chance to redeem yourselves and you still have a chance,” he said.

“It is a duty for every TD to speak to us.

“Whoever doesn’t come out will be named and shamed.”

Campaigners have criticised the existing Government redress scheme and are calling for 100% of their costs, with many of the homes facing demolition.

They want action from Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien, a Fianna Fail TD.

Mary Connors, a homeowner from Inch Island in Donegal who is affected by mica, attended the protest.

She said that the Government is listening, but is unwilling to act.

“The people have finally had it. If they don’t give us the 100% redress, people are ready to demonstrate again,” she said.

