Mica protesters' slow-moving M50 demonstration causes Dublin traffic delays

A DEMONSTRATION BY homeowners affected by the mica crisis caused traffic delays on the M50 in Dublin today.

The campaigners held a slow-moving protest on the motorway this morning as they travelled to the city centre of the capital for a protest calling for a 100% redress scheme for people affected by the defective blocks.

The convoy of activists travelled slowly southbound on the motorway, causing significant delays during morning rush hour.

Gardaí attended the scene to monitor the slow-moving traffic and the force encouraged motorists to use alternative routes where possible.

Following the motorway demonstration, prominent mica campaigner Paddy Diver claimed responsibility for the traffic delays.

“If I made you late for work this morning tell your employer Paddy Diver is to blame, and that my DMs are always open,” Diver wrote on Twitter.

If I made you late for work this morning tell your employer Paddy Diver is to blame and that my DMs are always open 😎#MicaRedress #MicaProtest — Paddy Diver (@PaddyDiver4) October 8, 2021

The government has promised a compensation package that will be “one of the biggest ever” in the history of the State. However, those affected by the defective blocks say it is not enough unless every homeowner receives 100% compensation.

Last week, a report found that a remediation scheme for impacted property owners could cost up to €3.2 billion.

A final government decision on the matter is expected in the coming weeks when Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien brings a memo to Cabinet.

O’Brien told the Dáil this week that “nothing is off the table” in terms of compensation and that this included 100% compensation.