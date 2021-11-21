#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Sunday 21 November 2021
Advertisement

Mica redress decision to come before Cabinet ‘soon’, says McConalogue

The Minister for Agriculture said he believed that any proposal brought to Cabinet would deliver 100% redress to homeowners.

By Press Association Sunday 21 Nov 2021, 4:00 PM
11 minutes ago 230 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5607952
Image: PA
Image: PA

THE AGRICULTURE MINISTER has declined to say exactly when a much-anticipated Government proposal on a mica redress scheme will be considered by Cabinet.

Charlie McConalogue, whose Donegal constituency has been at the centre of the mica crisis, said today that he believed that any proposal brought to Cabinet would deliver 100% redress to homeowners.

However, he was unable to say when the long-awaited scheme would come to Cabinet for approval.

Defective building blocks containing excessive deposits of the mineral mica have seen thousands of properties start to crumble across the country.

An estimated 5,000 homes in Co Donegal are affected, with thousands more understood to have faulty blocks in counties Sligo, Clare and Limerick, with campaigners calling for 100% redress from the Government.

“There has been ongoing engagement right across Government over the last number of weeks in terms of finalising this scheme and getting the details right,” McConalogue said on Sunday.

“The key objective is to ensure that the scheme we put in place is one that is right, fully thought out and covers all the different aspects in terms of the support that homeowners will need.”

He said that he was engaging with Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien and other ministers on the shape of the eventual scheme.

“We don’t want to make the mistake of putting a timeline of when exactly it will go to Cabinet,” he said.

“Everyone is working to make sure it comes to Cabinet as quickly as possible.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“Homeowners want us to ensure that the scheme is right and it stands the test of time.”

He said that the expects the plan to come to Cabinet “very soon” and re-iterated his backing for a scheme that meets the demands of campaigners.

“I absolutely believe it needs to be 100% and that’s what I’m working with Minister O’Brien to achieve and I’m confident that we will get a scheme that will achieve that.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie