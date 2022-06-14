Cabinet to sign off on mica redress scheme

Campaigner Paddy Diver and his daughter Savannah protesting outside the Custom House in Dublin last year.

Campaigner Paddy Diver and his daughter Savannah protesting outside the Custom House in Dublin last year.

CABINET WILL TODAY sign off on the expanded mica redress scheme, which will now include Clare and Limerick.

Expanding the defective block scheme to include an additional two counties will increase the overall cost to €2.7 billion.

The Cabinet memo seeks to give operational effect to the enhancements announced by the Government in November 2021.

The package caps the grant amount at €420,000. It also includes a sliding scale method that will be applied to each property.

Under the scheme, homeowners will be able to receive €145 for the first 1,000sq ft of a property.

It will reduce to €110 for the second 1,000sq ft, and the remainder will be set at a rate of €100 per square foot.

Campaigners have criticised the sliding-scale method saying this will still result in costs that homeowners cannot meet.

Owners of the crumbling houses have been fighting their cause for over ten years.

An initial scheme launched just ahead of the pandemic was quickly deemed unworkable due to costs to homeowners amounting to tens of thousands of euro, with the enhanced scheme announced last November.