#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Tuesday 14 June 2022
Advertisement

Cabinet to sign off on mica redress scheme

The scheme will be expanded to include Clare and Limerick.

By Christina Finn Tuesday 14 Jun 2022, 6:15 AM
24 minutes ago 375 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5789779
Campaigner Paddy Diver and his daughter Savannah protesting outside the Custom House in Dublin last year.
Image: Leah Farrell
Campaigner Paddy Diver and his daughter Savannah protesting outside the Custom House in Dublin last year.
Campaigner Paddy Diver and his daughter Savannah protesting outside the Custom House in Dublin last year.
Image: Leah Farrell

CABINET WILL TODAY sign off on the expanded mica redress scheme, which will now include Clare and Limerick. 

Expanding the defective block scheme to include an additional two counties will increase the overall cost to €2.7 billion.

The Cabinet memo seeks to give operational effect to the enhancements announced by the Government in November 2021.

The package caps the grant amount at €420,000. It also includes a sliding scale method that will be applied to each property. 

Under the scheme, homeowners will be able to receive €145 for the first 1,000sq ft of a property.

It will reduce to €110 for the second 1,000sq ft, and the remainder will be set at a rate of €100 per square foot.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Campaigners have criticised the sliding-scale method saying this will still result in costs that homeowners cannot meet. 

Owners of the crumbling houses have been fighting their cause for over ten years. 

An initial scheme launched just ahead of the pandemic was quickly deemed unworkable due to costs to homeowners amounting to tens of thousands of euro, with the enhanced scheme announced last November. 

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie