#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 4°C Friday 19 March 2021
Advertisement

Farmers battle to save crops after 'plague' of mice invade Australia's rural east

Farmers fear this year’s harvest is at risk and have asked the government for emergency permission to lay down pesticides.

By AFP Friday 19 Mar 2021, 10:18 PM
18 minutes ago 2,111 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5386825
File photo.
Image: Shutterstock/Paulpixs
File photo.
File photo.
Image: Shutterstock/Paulpixs

SWATHES OF AUSTRALIA’S rural east are battling a “plague” of mice that is infesting crops and producing hair-raising scenes of rodents running amok.

Farmers in New South Wales have reported “a drastic increase” in the mouse population, with the creatures invading grain silos, barns and homes, according to the NSW Farmers association.

Videos captured on the Moeris family farm in Gilgandra – a five-hour drive northwest of Sydney – show thousands of mice scurrying from under pipes, through storage columns and over machinery.

The skin-crawling clips were too much for some social media users.

“This is exactly what nightmares are made of! I can’t even watch the videos,” said one Facebook user in response to Melanie Moeris’ posts.

Experts say the plague is linked to unusually heavy summer rains across eastern Australia after years of drought.

Farmers fear this year’s harvest is at risk and have asked the government for emergency permission to lay down the pesticide zinc phosphide.

“This mice situation is only getting worse,” said NSW Farmers president James Jackson, citing ever-greater reports of damage from across the state.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“Mouse control is very costly. The severity of the current plague has resulted in the need for multiple aerial and ground bait applications in cropping regions,” he said.

© AFP 2021 

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie