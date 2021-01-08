Michael Apted, director of Coal Miner’s Daughter and Seven Up documentaries, dies at 79

DIRECTOR MICHAEL APTED has died aged 79, his agent has confirmed.

The British filmmaker was known for the Up series of documentaries which followed the lives of 14 children since 1964, as well as directing Coal Miner’s Daughter, Gorillas In The Mist and James Bond film The World Is Not Enough.

Thomas Schlamme, the president of the Directors Guild of America, paid tribute to him in a statement.

“Our hearts are heavy today as we mourn the passing of esteemed director, longtime DGA leader and my friend Michael Apted.

“His legacy will forever be woven into the fabric of cinema and our Guild.

“A fearless visionary as a director and unparalleled guild leader, Michael saw the trajectory of things when others didn’t and we were all beneficiaries of his wisdom and lifelong dedication.”

TV managing director Kevin Lygo paid tribute to Michael Apted in a statement.

“At ITV, we are deeply saddened by the news that Michael Apted has passed away,” he said.

“Michael’s long and distinguished career began and ended with ITV, spanning six decades, which is in itself truly remarkable.

“What that association produced was truly unique.

“The Up series demonstrated the possibilities of television at its finest in its ambition and its capacity to hold up a mirror to society and engage with and entertain people while enriching our perspective on the human condition.

“The influence of Michael’s contribution to film and programme-making continues to be felt and he will be sadly missed.”