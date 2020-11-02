#Open journalism No news is bad news

British gunman jailed for life for murder of Michael Barr

Michael Barr was killed at the Sunset House pub in Dublin’s north inner city in 2016.

By Paul Neilan Monday 2 Nov 2020, 1:06 PM
35-year-old Michael Barr was killed at the Sunset House pub in Dublin's north inner city.
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

A BRITISH MAN has been jailed for life today by the non-jury Special Criminal Court for the Kinahan Cartel murder of the manager of the Sunset House pub in Dublin.

Liverpool native David Hunter (42), with an address at Du Cane Road, White City, London, had denied the murder of 35-year-old Michael Barr at the Sunset House pub in Dublin’s north inner city on the night of April 25, 2016.

Hunter is the second man to be found guilty of murdering dissident republican Barr. In January 2018, Eamonn Cumberton (32), of Mountjoy Street, Dublin 7, was also convicted of murdering the Tyrone native.

The court found there was compelling evidence that Hunter was one of the two gunmen who entered the Summerhill pub and murdered Barr by shooting him.

In a victim-impact statement read by prosecution barrister Dominic McGinn SC, Michael Barr’s former partner Jade O’Shea, who has a child with Barr, said that their six year-old daughter constantly asks for her father and that since the brutal night of April 25, 2016, their lives have been turned upside down.

In her victim-impact statement, also read by McGinn, Barr’s sister Noeleen said her brother was “brutally taken” from the Barr family and from his five children.

She said that after learning of her brother’s death on social media she was “found in pieces” on the floor and described his death as a “nightmare” for the family and his children. “How can you measure a life in drugs or money?” she asked.

She said the family had been through “mental torture” and described her brother as a talented sportsman and a family man who was a gentleman.

Delivering sentence, Mr Justice Alexander Owens, presiding, sitting with Judge Gerard Griffin and Judge David McHugh, backdated Hunter’s life-sentence to April 2019, when he was first arrested on a European Arrest Warrant.

Speaking outside court, Detective Superintendent Colm Murphy said that the shooting of Michael Barr was a “cold and callous” murder. He extended his sympathies to the Barr family and said that the garda investigation into the murder was ongoing.

