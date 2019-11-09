This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 9 November, 2019
Billionaire tycoon Michael Bloomberg files papers in Alabama paving way for presidential bid

The former New York mayor has yet to formally announce his bid for the White House.

By AFP Saturday 9 Nov 2019, 11:19 AM
39 minutes ago 2,368 Views 19 Comments
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

NEW YORK BUSINESS tycoon Michael Bloomberg has paved the way for a shot at the US presidency, registering as a candidate in the Alabama Democratic primary race before yesterday’s filing deadline. 

Although the billionaire has not publicly announced his run, his inclusion among a crowded field keeps his options open for mounting a concerted bid to topple fellow New Yorker Donald Trump.

His name was posted among 17 candidates on the Alabama Democratic Party’s website only hours before registration closed. 

US media yesterday reported that Bloomberg was gearing up for a run for the role as commander-in-chief but no formal papers had been filed. 

Bloomberg had said back in March he wouldn’t run, but has been toying for weeks with the idea of seeking the White House after all, according to an advisor, who was quoted as saying he had yet to make a final decision.

He sent members of staff to Alabama to gather the necessary signatures required to register for that state’s primary ahead of the deadline today in anticipation of a bid, the reports said.

Alabama is not one of the earlier primaries but it has one of the earliest deadlines.

“We now need to finish the job and ensure that Trump is defeated – but Mike is increasingly concerned that the current field of candidates is not well positioned to do that,” Bloomberg advisor Howard Wolfson said in a statement.

“Based on his record of accomplishment, leadership and his ability to bring people together to drive change, Mike would be able to take the fight to Trump and win.”

Bloomberg, the co-founder and CEO of the media company that shares his name, is one of the richest people in the United States.

Related Read

03.11.19 Larry Donnelly: Biden, Sanders or Warren look set for nomination... why hasn't the Democratic primary been more competitive?

His huge personal wealth would likely shake up the contest at a time when frontrunner Joe Biden’s fundraising is sagging.

Along with Biden, Senator Elizabeth Warren and former candidate Bernie Sanders are frontrunners to take the Democratic nomination and challenge Trump in next year’s election. 

- © AFP 2019

