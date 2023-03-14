Advertisement

# Your Say
Poll: What's your favourite Michael Caine film?
The prolific actor is celebrating his 90th birthday today.
MICHAEL CAINE IS celebrating his 90th birthday today, with dozens of beloved movies under his belt since the 1960s.

The actor himself isn’t even quite sure how many he’s been in – somewhere between 90 and 175, depending on how you count them – but here are 15 of his best-known and most critically-acclaimed to choose from.

Which is your favourite?


Poll Results:

The Italian Job (1969) (36)
Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988) (24)
Zulu (1964) (22)
The Muppet Christmas Carol (1992) (17)
The Dark Knight Trilogy (17)
Educating Rita (1983) (13)
The Man Who Would Be King (1975) (11)
Get Carter (1971) (10)
Something else (10)
The Cider House Rules (1999) (5)
Alfie (1966) (4)
Inception (2010) (3)
Hannah and Her Sisters (1986) (2)
The Quiet American (2002) (2)
Dressed to Kill (1980) (1)
Youth (2015) (1)
















Author
Lauren Boland
lauren@thejournal.ie
@laurenanna_1
