Man to go before Special Criminal Court charged with three attempted murders

THE NON-JURY Special Criminal Court will hear the trial of a Dublin man accused of three attempted murders including one on a brother of Gerry “The Monk” Hutch.
At a brief hearing this morning a solicitor for the State applied for an order that Michael Carroll be tried before the three-judge court. Mr Justice Michael MacGrath granted the order.
Mr Carroll, who is in custody, will be brought before the court at a later date. He was not present and was not represented at today’s ex-parte hearing
Mr Carroll (43), of Bride St, Dublin 8 is charged with twice attempting to murder Edward Staunton on the night of March 26, 2017 at James Joyce Street, Dublin 1 and Peadar Kearney House, Railway St, Dublin 1. Mr Staunton was injured in a hit and run and was shot at a short time later.
Mr Carroll is also charged with an attempt on the life of John Hutch, 63, who has since passed away, in a shooting at his Drumalee Avenue home, on the North Circular Road, D7, on September 2nd, 2016.
