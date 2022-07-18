Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Dublin: 29°C Monday 18 July 2022
Man to go before Special Criminal Court charged with three attempted murders

He is charged with three counts of attempted murder on two men.

By Eoin Reynolds Monday 18 Jul 2022, 1:39 PM
17 minutes ago 1,632 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5820108
Image: PA
Image: PA

THE NON-JURY Special Criminal Court will hear the trial of a Dublin man accused of three attempted murders including one on a brother of Gerry “The Monk” Hutch.

At a brief hearing this morning a solicitor for the State applied for an order that Michael Carroll be tried before the three-judge court. Mr Justice Michael MacGrath granted the order.

Mr Carroll, who is in custody, will be brought before the court at a later date. He was not present and was not represented at today’s ex-parte hearing

Mr Carroll (43), of Bride St, Dublin 8 is charged with twice attempting to murder Edward Staunton on the night of March 26, 2017 at James Joyce Street, Dublin 1 and Peadar Kearney House, Railway St, Dublin 1. Mr Staunton was injured in a hit and run and was shot at a short time later.

Mr Carroll is also charged with an attempt on the life of John Hutch, 63, who has since passed away, in a shooting at his Drumalee Avenue home, on the North Circular Road, D7, on September 2nd, 2016.

