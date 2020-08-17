Poll: Was the Fáilte Ireland chairman right to resign?

ON SATURDAY, THE chairman of Fáilte Ireland Michael Cawley resigned after it emerged that he left the country for a foreign holiday.

The Irish Independent had reported that morning that Cawley had gone to Italy – which is on the Green List.

He was criticised over the decision to go on a foreign holiday at a time when the tourism authority is encouraging people to holiday at home to help minimise the risk of importing cases of Covid-19 from abroad.

Cawley tendered his resignation to Tourism Minister Catherine Martin, and she said in a statement she was disappointed to learn he was holidaying in Italy.

So, today we’re asking you: Was the Fáilte Ireland chairman right to resign?

