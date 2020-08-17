This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 15 °C Monday 17 August, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Poll: Was the Fáilte Ireland chairman right to resign?

Michael Cawley resigned after it emerged he went on a holiday to Italy.

By Sean Murray Monday 17 Aug 2020, 8:10 AM
18 minutes ago 5,255 Views 12 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5177529
File photo. Michael Cawley.
Image: Anthony Devlin/PA Images
File photo. Michael Cawley.
File photo. Michael Cawley.
Image: Anthony Devlin/PA Images

ON SATURDAY, THE chairman of Fáilte Ireland Michael Cawley resigned after it emerged that he left the country for a foreign holiday

The Irish Independent had reported that morning that Cawley had gone to Italy – which is on the Green List.

He was criticised over the decision to go on a foreign holiday at a time when the tourism authority is encouraging people to holiday at home to help minimise the risk of importing cases of Covid-19 from abroad.

Cawley tendered his resignation to Tourism Minister Catherine Martin, and she said in a statement she was disappointed to learn he was holidaying in Italy. 

So, today we’re asking you: Was the Fáilte Ireland chairman right to resign?


Poll Results:

Yes (260)
No (68)
Not sure (13)



#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie