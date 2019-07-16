This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Tuesday 16 July, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Astronaut Michael Collins returns to Apollo 11 launch site 50 years to the day since mission lifted off

Collins spoke at length about his experience on the mission and about NASA’s next moon programme.

By Stephen McDermott Tuesday 16 Jul 2019, 9:30 PM
1 hour ago 5,589 Views 9 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4727521
Michael Collins, right, speaks to Kennedy Space Center Director Bob Cabana at Launch Complex 39A
Image: NASA/Frank Michaux/Associated Press
Michael Collins, right, speaks to Kennedy Space Center Director Bob Cabana at Launch Complex 39A
Michael Collins, right, speaks to Kennedy Space Center Director Bob Cabana at Launch Complex 39A
Image: NASA/Frank Michaux/Associated Press

APOLLO 11 ASTRONAUT Michael Collins returned to the exact spot where he flew to the moon 50 years ago with Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin today.

Collins, who had the spotlight to himself following a cancellation by Aldrin and the death of Armstrong in 2012, said he wished his two moonwalking colleagues were there to share the moment at Kennedy Space Center’s Launch Complex 39A.

“[It's a] wonderful feeling to be back,” the 88-year-old said on NASA TV.

“There’s a difference this time. I want to turn and ask Neil a question and maybe tell Buzz Aldrin something, and of course, I’m here by myself.”

At NASA’s invitation, Collins marked the precise moment — 9.32am on 16 July, 1969 — that the Saturn V rocket blasted off.

He was seated at the base of the pad alongside Kennedy’s director, Robert Cabana, a former space shuttle commander.

Collins recalled the tension surrounding the crew that day.

“Apollo 11… was serious business. We, crew, felt the weight of the world on our shoulders.

“We knew that everyone would be looking at us, friend or foe, and we wanted to do the best we possibly could,” he said.

Collins never made it to the moon, because he remained in lunar orbit, tending to the Columbia ship while Armstrong and Aldrin landed in the Eagle on 20 July, 1969, and spent two and a half hours walking on the lunar surface.

The reunion kicked off a week of celebrations marking each day of Apollo 11′s eight-day voyage, and NASA televised the original launch video of Apollo 11, timed down to the second.

Collins also spoke about NASA’s next programme to land on the moon, Artemis, named after the twin sister of Greek mythology’s Apollo.

The agency plans to put the first woman and next man on the lunar surface by 2024.

Collins said he likes the name Artemis and, even more, likes the concept behind Artemis.

“But I don’t want to go back to the moon,” he said. “I want to go direct to Mars. I call it the JFK Mars Express.”

Collins noted that the moon-first crowd has merit to its argument and he pointed out Armstrong himself was among those who believed returning to the moon “would assist us mightily in our attempt to go to Mars”.

With reporting from Associated Press.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie