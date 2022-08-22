Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Monday 22 August 2022
Arrest made as gardaí investigate object thrown at Taoiseach during Béal na Bláth event

The incident happened at the Taoiseach’s speech in Cork yesterday.

By Niall O'Connor Monday 22 Aug 2022, 4:48 PM
By Niall O'Connor Monday 22 Aug 2022, 4:48 PM
https://jrnl.ie/5846366
Taoiseach and Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin arriving at the event with Defence Forces Chief of Staff Lt General Seán Clancy on the left.
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie
Taoiseach and Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin arriving at the event with Defence Forces Chief of Staff Lt General Seán Clancy on the left.
Taoiseach and Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin arriving at the event with Defence Forces Chief of Staff Lt General Seán Clancy on the left.
Image: RollingNews.ie

GARDAÍ ARRESTED A man on suspicion of throwing an object in the direction of the Taoiseach as he was addressing the crowds at Béal na Bláth yesterday. 

Thousands flocked to the west Cork townland to pay tribute to Michael Collins on the 100th year anniversary of his killing in an ambush. 

During Micheál Martin’s speech gardaí moved in and arrested a man who threw an object in the direction of the Taoiseach. 

Sources have said that the object was believed to be a bottle. It is understood the man had travelled from the east of the country for the event in the company of other people.

During the speeches a number of people carrying flags jeered and booed the speeches from Martin and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar.

A garda spokesperson said the man was detained and taken to Macroom Garda Station where he was later released. 

“One man, late 30s, was arrested for public order offences on Sunday afternoon 21 August, 2022 at Beal Na Blath, Crookstown, Co. Cork.

“He was taken to Macroom Garda station and later released.  Investigations ongoing,” the spokesperson said. 

Martin is the first Fianna Fáil leader to speak at a commemoration for the revolutionary leader. 

He said it was his “honour and privilege to be here as Taoiseach and as leader of Fianna Fáil to pay tribute to Michael Collins”. 

The Taoiseach also labelled Béal na Bláth “an important site for all who honour and respect our independence struggle and our democracy”. 

He added: “The presence of representatives of different traditions and the role of Óglaigh na hÉireann in honouring a fallen leader shows how far we have come since the first anniversary of Michael Collins’ death.”

About the author:

About the author
Niall O'Connor
nialloconnor@thejournal.ie

