#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 14°C Monday 8 November 2021
Advertisement

Michael Collins' diaries of daily life have been loaned to the State by his family

The diaries cover Collins’ day-to-day life, spanning the Civil War and the foundation of the State

By Zuzia Whelan Monday 8 Nov 2021, 8:20 PM
22 minutes ago 1,422 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5595545
Image: Gerard McCarthy
Image: Gerard McCarthy

MEMBERS OF MICHAEL Collins’ family today presented the State with the Irish revolutionary’s diaries from the years 1918-1922. 

“These diaries tell the story of one of the most turbulent periods in our history,” said Taoiseach Micheál Martin at the event at Woodfield, the house where Michael Collins was born in Clonakilty, Co. Cork.

He added: “There are many new discoveries that will be revealed through the diaries which will now become part of the national collection at the National Archives.” 

Martin was accompanied by Arts and Culture Minister Catherine Martin, Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney, and the OPW Minister of State Patrick O’Donovan.

“This will allow the public, scholars, and researchers (to) learn much more about the events leading up to and following the foundation of the State,” Martin said. 

The diaries are of major historical importance particularly leading up to the centenary of Collins’ death in August 2022.

They provide the background for a key period in Michael Collins’ life, and that of the State, spanning the War of Independence, the Treaty Negotiations, and the Civil War.

Among the information never seen before, they contain historical details of often secret meetings, events, appointments, and other arrangements.

“As we approach the centenary of Michael Collins’ death in August 2022, there is a renewed and increased interest in him,” Coveney said at the event. 

“These diaries provide a unique insight into an extraordinary life and give details of events which have never before been made public,” he added. “This is a significant donation to the State from the Collins family and we thank them sincerely.” 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Collins’ family members said: “We are honoured, on our father’s behalf, to hand over these historic records to An Taoiseach and to welcome him to Woodfield today, the birthplace of Michael Collins, which our Father lovingly reclaimed and preserved and gifted to the State in October 1990.”

The diaries will be on long-term loan at the National Archives. There, they will undergo conservation and preservation treatment, archival processing, and digitisation.

The National Archives will work with Cork County Council to provide local access to digitised copies of the diaries at Woodfield.

The original diaries will be returned from August 2022 to mark the centenary of Michael Collins’ death.

About the author:

About the author
Zuzia Whelan
zuziawhelanmedia@gmail.com

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie