Fine Gael TD Michael Creed confirms he will not contest next general election

FINE GAEL TD Michael Creed has confirmed he will not be contesting the next general election, the latest in a series of his party’s Dáil representatives to do so.

The Cork North West TD and former Agriculture Minister said in a statement that he told his local constituency executive last night that he would not be running for re-election

The 59 year old said: “I will always be grateful to the people of Cork North West for giving me the privilege of representing them in Dáil Éireann. It is my firm intention to continue to work on their behalf until the end of the current Dáil term.

“My commitment to the Fine Gael party and its leadership is unchanged. I informed the Taoiseach of my decision some days ago. I wish the Fine Gael party and all my Oireachtas colleagues the very best. Politics by its nature requires renewal and it’s time for me to move on.”

Creed was first elected to the Dáil in 1989 and held his seat until 2002, when he lost out to his Fine Gael running mate Gerard Murphy. He was re-elected in 2007 and named Fine Gael’s agriculture and fisheries spokesperson.

After a period as a backbench TD, he was named Agriculture Minister after the 2016 general election.

In a statement, Taoiseach and Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar said: “Michael has been an exceptional representative for Cork North West who has worked tirelessly for his constituents.

“In recent years he can point to the opening of the Macroom-Ballyvourney bypass as a major achievement. He secured State investment in local schools and other essential facilities, and worked hard to bring jobs to the constituency.

“Michael was a committed Minister for Agriculture who championed Irish farming and fishing, and sought to protect and grow these sectors in the face of various challenges. Above all, Michael is a true gentleman, who will be missed from the Parliamentary Party. I wish him well in the future.”

As well as Creed, Fine Gael TDs Joe McHugh, John Paul Phelan and Brendan Griffin have all said they will not be seeking re-election to the next Dáil.