Irish diaspora on agenda as President Higgins begins three-day official visit to England

PRESIDENT MICHAEL D Higgins begins an official visit to England today, with Birmingham and Liverpool on the itinerary for the three-day trip.

The president and his wife Sabina will visit organisations and institutions of importance to the Irish community in the two major cities, and will be joined by Minister of State Pat Breen and Irish Ambassador Adrian O’Neill.

It’ll be Higgins’ third official visit to Liverpool as president, but his first to Birmingham.

Today, he will meet with Birmingham Lord Mayor Yvonne Mosquito, followed by a civic reception with leading figures from the business, arts and Irish communities in the city.

He and Sabina will visit a memorial to the victims of the Birmingham pub bombings and meet with representatives of the victims’ families. Later today, they will visit the headquarters of the Birmingham Irish Association.

Tomorrow, he will travel to Liverpool.

At the University of Liverpool, he’ll be greeted by Prince Charles and they will meet the Institute of Irish Studies staff, students and academics. They’ll both formalise their roles by signing a joint patronage agreement of the institute.

On Wednesday, President Higgins and Sabina will visit the headquarters of the Liverpool Irish Association followed by a reception with members of the Irish diaspora in the city.

They’ll also take in the Liverpool Library, the Liverpool World Museum and the Liverpool Central Library before returning to Ireland on Wednesday evening.