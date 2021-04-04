President Michael D Higgins to lead 1916 Easter Rising commemoration in Dublin

PRESIDENT MICHAEL D Higgins is set to lead this year’s commemoration marking the 105th anniversary of the 1916 Easter Rising.

The commemoration will begin with a ceremonial ringing of the Peace Bell at Áras an Uachtaráin, followed by a prayer and a reading of the Proclamation from the GPO in O’Connell Street in Dublin.

Events have been restricted due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The president will also lay a wreath at a group of 16 birch trees that were planted by the President and Sabina Higgins in 2019, to give effect to a resolution by the first Dáil in 1919 that the trees be planted in memory of those executed in 1916.

The laying of the wreath, which will also be attended by Taoiseach Micheál Martin, will be followed by a minute’s silence to commemorate those who died in the Easter Rising.

Those who have died during the Covid-19 pandemic will also be remembered, and the national flag will be lowered to half-mast at the GPO.

The ceremony will be covered live on RTÉ One beginning at 11.55am.