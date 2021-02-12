#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 3°C Friday 12 February 2021
Advertisement

Michael D Higgins: There is a reluctance to criticise empire and imperialism

Uachtarán na hÉireann wrote that a “feigned amnesia” of Anglo-Irish history would not help create a better future.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Friday 12 Feb 2021, 11:13 AM
12 minutes ago 1,227 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5352647
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

UACHTARÁN NA hÉIREANN Michael D Higgins has said that there is a reluctance to criticise empire and imperialism, especially when compared to critique of nationalism.

This year marks the centenary of the end of the War of Independence, the Anglo Irish Treaty that lead to the partition of Ireland; topics which an tUachtarán has been reflecting on in a series called ‘Machnamh’.

Writing in The Guardian yesterday, Michael D Higgins wrote about how not accepting the negative impacts of imperialism has had an effect on the citizens of countries who had been colonised, and how a “feigned amnesia” around “uncomfortable” parts of Anglo-Irish history would not help create a better future.

Uachtarán Higgins wrote that at imperialism’s core was persuading its citizens of an “assumption of superiority of culture” to justify the othering of a population, and imperialistic injustices had a “brutalising effect” that left pain and resentment “sometimes passed down through generations”.

“As I reflect on the topic, I am struck by a disinclination in both academic and journalistic accounts to critique empire and imperialism. Openness to, and engagement in, a critique of nationalism has seemed greater.”

He wrote of Ireland’s fight against the British empire:

“From the perspective of the British imperialist mind of its time, attitudes to the Irish for example, were never, and could never be, about a people who were equal, had a different culture, or could be trusted in a civilised discourse of equals.
“From the perspective of the Irish, who had their own ancient language, social and legal systems and a rich monastic contribution to the world, this view had to be resisted. 

Higgins argued that more recently imperialism through “the mask of modernity has been used for cultural suppression, economic exploitation, dispossession and domination”.

“Such consideration also helps explain a reluctance in former imperial powers to engage now with their imperialist past and to examine that past with descendants of those previously colonised, many of whom still live with the complex legacies of that colonialism.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

An tUachtarán will host a seminar called ‘Empire: Instincts, Interests, Power and Resistance’ as part of his series Machnamh 100, which will “recall significant events in Ireland a century ago, in the context of changes taking place within the British Empire”.

The seminar will be chaired by John Bowman, broadcaster and historian, and will include contributions from President Higgins, Professor John Horne (Trinity College Dublin), Dr Marie Coleman (Queen’s University Belfast), Dr Niamh Gallagher (St Catharine’s College, Cambridge), Professor Eunan O’Halpin (Trinity College Dublin) and Professor Alvin Jackson (University of Edinburgh).

The seminar will be broadcast on the RTÉ Player at 7pm next Thursday 25 February.

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie