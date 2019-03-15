Michael D Higgins: 'As world buildings turn green, let's play our part in a greener world'

UACHTARÁN NA hÉIREANN Michael D Higgins has given his St Patrick’s Day message, saying that on a day where the world’s buildings turn green to celebrate Ireland, people should consider how to do their bit for the environment.

Higgins, who won a second term as president in October, used his St Patrick’s Day speech this year to reflect on the colour green, and what it symbolises:

In recent years St Patrick’s Day has been marked by the greening of iconic buildings, here in Ireland, including of course Áras an Uachtaráin, and across the globe.

The colour green is, of course, strongly associated with our national saint’s day, with Ireland’s history and our struggle for independence.

Today the word green has now become profoundly linked to the protection of our environment and the challenges we face in preserving the planet for our own and future generations.

He said that it was important that the Irish “embrace our responsibilities as global citizens and play our own personal and essential role in saving our planet and our environment”.

So, this year, as famous buildings and landmarks around the world turn green in honour of St Patrick’s Day, let us resolve to play our part, however small, in the achieving of a greener world in its truest sense.

On St Patrick’s Day we celebrate all that is best about our Irishness, sharing our national day with those who will join us in our celebration of our culture, our songs and our language.

He ended his message with the inclusive message: “May I wish all those who share this island – be they Irish people by birth or descent or those who have a connection with Ireland wherever they may be in the world – and all those fellow global citizens who are friends of Ireland, a happy and peaceful St Patrick’s Day.”