This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Friday 15 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Michael D Higgins: 'As world buildings turn green, let's play our part in a greener world'

He urged Irish citizens to “play their own personal and essential role in saving our planet and our environment”.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Friday 15 Mar 2019, 6:00 AM
30 minutes ago 465 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4542169

Source: Áras an Uachtaráin/YouTube

UACHTARÁN NA hÉIREANN Michael D Higgins has given his St Patrick’s Day message, saying that on a day where the world’s buildings turn green to celebrate Ireland, people should consider how to do their bit for the environment.

Higgins, who won a second term as president in October, used his St Patrick’s Day speech this year to reflect on the colour green, and what it symbolises:

In recent years St Patrick’s Day has been marked by the greening of iconic buildings, here in Ireland, including of course Áras an Uachtaráin, and across the globe. 
The colour green is, of course, strongly associated with our national saint’s day, with Ireland’s history and our struggle for independence.
Today the word green has now become profoundly linked to the protection of our environment and the challenges we face in preserving the planet for our own and future generations.

Source: Áras an Uachtaráin/YouTube

He said that it was important that the Irish “embrace our responsibilities as global citizens and play our own personal and essential role in saving our planet and our environment”.

So, this year, as famous buildings and landmarks around the world turn green in honour of St Patrick’s Day, let us resolve to play our part, however small, in the achieving of a greener world in its truest sense.
On St Patrick’s Day we celebrate all that is best about our Irishness, sharing our national day with those who will join us in our celebration of our culture, our songs and our language.

He ended his message with the inclusive message: “May I wish all those who share this island – be they Irish people by birth or descent or those who have a connection with Ireland wherever they may be in the world – and all those fellow global citizens who are friends of Ireland, a happy and peaceful St Patrick’s Day.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		MPs have voted to delay Brexit by three months - here's what that means
    71,551  88
    2
    		Snow and spot flooding expected in the coming days
    63,174  12
    3
    		Elderly couple found dead in Donegal home may have both fallen in bedroom
    50,945  10
    Fora
    1
    		Booking app Zazu wants to solve the 'age-old' problem of awkward restaurant reservations
    308  0
    2
    		GoFundMe's gradually growing its Dublin base as it shakes up the 'very sleepy' charity sector
    93  0
    3
    		After years running the Science Gallery cafe, Cloud Picker's founders will open their own space
    17  0
    The42
    1
    		'It's nice that they've shown interest in me... but I feel Irish so that's who I want to play for'
    38,236  2
    2
    		Roof debate rages as Wales request closure, while Schmidt prefers match in open air
    36,207  33
    3
    		Possible Heineken Cup semi-final venues for Irish provinces confirmed
    25,705  41
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Pat Laffan, famed for the roles of Georgie Burgess and Pat Mustard, has died
    18,105  27
    2
    		Eek, Una Healy new breakup tune sounds like a dig at ex Ben Foden... it's The Dredge
    5,545  0
    3
    		Skin Deep: I used one product you probably own already to create this look
    4,684  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Man (35) charged over theft of 800 year-old mummified 'Crusader' head from Dublin church
    Man (35) charged over theft of 800 year-old mummified 'Crusader' head from Dublin church
    Student who engaged in 'extreme bullying' escapes conviction but told to donate €1,000 to poor box
    Miriam O'Callaghan distressed over 'scam product' ads, court hears
    GARDAí
    Renewed appeal for information over disappearance of 19 year-old Julianna Moore Gita
    Renewed appeal for information over disappearance of 19 year-old Julianna Moore Gita
    Man arrested and €150k in cash seized after gardaí stop speeding van on N2
    17% increase in drink and drug driving arrests in first two months of 2019 compared with last year
    DUBLIN
    Dublin Bus investigating footage of man hanging onto back of moving bus
    Dublin Bus investigating footage of man hanging onto back of moving bus
    Dublin now in top 5 most expensive places to rent in Europe, research finds
    'There had been enormous worry': Direct Provision centre to remain open - and three others get the green light
    DERRY
    One former British soldier to be charged with two killings on Bloody Sunday in 1972
    One former British soldier to be charged with two killings on Bloody Sunday in 1972
    'After 47 years, this is a moment': Anxious wait for families before Bloody Sunday announcement
    Northern Ireland Coast Guard unit forced to stand down following burglary during Storm Gareth

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie