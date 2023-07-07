President Higgins will undergo back surgery on Tuesday with 'short rehabilitation'

PRESIDENT MICHAEL D Higgins will undergo “an elective medical procedure to relieve back pain” on Tuesday and have a short rehabilitation period in Áras an Uachtaráin in Dublin and from his home in Galway.

Higgins will continue to “carry out his constitutional duties, including consideration of legislation” while recovering from the surgery.

Advertisement

In a short statement about the medical procedure it read: “The procedure the President will undergo has been planned for some time, ahead of a busy autumn schedule, including a number of planned engagements overseas, and following the completion of a substantial programme over the first half of the year.”

The statement from the President’s office added it is “anticipated” that Higgins will be able carry out “a reduced number of public engagements over the remaining weeks of the summer” while he completes a short rehabilitation programme.

An Uachtaráin plans to prepare speeches for the autumn engagements and continuing to fulfil his constitutional duties while recovering from the surgery, the statement says.

Higgins, who turned 82-years-old in April, was elected President for a second seven-year term in 2018.