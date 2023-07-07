Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Friday 7 July 2023 Dublin: 20°C
Alamy Stock Photo (File image) Michael D Higgins will undergo surgery for back pain relief on Tuesday.
# Michael D
President Higgins will undergo back surgery on Tuesday with 'short rehabilitation'
Higgins will continue to “carry out his constitutional duties, including consideration of legislation” while recovering from the surgery.
3.4k
22
55 minutes ago

PRESIDENT MICHAEL D Higgins will undergo “an elective medical procedure to relieve back pain” on Tuesday and have a short rehabilitation period in Áras an Uachtaráin in Dublin and from his home in Galway.

Higgins will continue to “carry out his constitutional duties, including consideration of legislation” while recovering from the surgery.

In a short statement about the medical procedure it read: “The procedure the President will undergo has been planned for some time, ahead of a busy autumn schedule, including a number of planned engagements overseas, and following the completion of a substantial programme over the first half of the year.”

The statement from the President’s office added it is “anticipated” that Higgins will be able carry out “a reduced number of public engagements over the remaining weeks of the summer” while he completes a short rehabilitation programme.

An Uachtaráin plans to prepare speeches for the autumn engagements and continuing to fulfil his constitutional duties while recovering from the surgery, the statement says.

Higgins, who turned 82-years-old in April, was elected President for a second seven-year term in 2018.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Muiris O'Cearbhaill
muiris@thejournal.ie
@muirisoc
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
22
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     