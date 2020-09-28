Former junior finance minister Michael D’Arcy to become chief of funds sector lobby group

FORMER JUNIOR FINANCE Minister Michael D’Arcy is to resign his seat in the Seanad to become chief executive of the Irish Association of Investment Management (IAIM), a representative body for the funds and investment industry.

D’Arcy was a TD for the Wexford constituency from 2016 to 2020, and previously between 2007 and 2011. He served as Minister of State at the Department of Finance from 2017 to 2020.

D’Arcy worked on policy related the funds sector in his role as Minister for State with responsibility for financial services and insurance.

He lost his seat on this year’s general election, and was elected to the Seanad for the Agricultural Panel in April. He previously served as a senator for the Administrative Panel from 2011 to 2016, and as a local councillor.

D’Arcy’s appointment to the IAIM was reported by the Irish Times today and confirmed by a Fine Gael statement this morning.

The Regulation of Lobbying Act 2015 forbids an office holder from engaging in any lobbying for 12 months after they leave office, but they can ask for an exemption from the Standards In Public Office Commission (Sipo).

D’Arcy has tendered his resignation from Seanad Éireann to Tánaiste and leader of Fine Gael Leo Varadkar. In a statement he said he came to the decision “following a period of reflection over the summer”,

“I have made my fullest contribution to public life and now wish to start a new career which I can confirm will be with the Irish Association of Investment Managers.”

D’Arcy thanked the people of Wexford for their support and said he remains “a proud supporter of Fine Gael”.

Varadkar said he is “sorry to lose” D’Arcy from the Fine Gael parliamentary party “but can understand why he has made his decision”.

“I would have loved to have seen Michael return to the Dáil as a TD and a Minister after the next election but understand that after 20 years in public life he wants to start a new chapter of his life.”

Varadkar added that the IAIM is “fortunate to recruit someone of his calibre”.

D’Arcy was a supporter of Varadkar in his successful Fine Gael leadership campaign and the Tánaiste thanked him for the “pivotal role he played in helping me to become leader of my party”.

Varadkar said Fine Gael has initiated the process of selecting its candidate to contest the Seanad by-election that will now arise.