Michael Flatley undergoes surgery after being diagnosed with aggressive form of cancer

THE LORD OF the Dance Michael Flatley has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer.

In a statement this evening, his team confirmed that Flatley has undergone surgery.

“He has undergone surgery and is in the care of an excellent team of doctors,” the statement said.

“No further comment will be made at this time. We ask only for your prayers and well wishes,” it said.

It has not been confirmed what type of cancer Flatley has been diagnosed with.

Two years ago, the 64-year-old dancer confirmed he had been treated for a malignant melanoma in 2003.

He told The Irish Independent: “It was purely by chance that it was noticed. I had never even noticed it … it can be a frightening place to be.”

The former Riverdance star made his film debut last year in the movie Blackbird.