Thursday 28 September 2023
Alamy Stock Photo Michael Gambon
# RIP
Michael Gambon, who played Albus Dumbledore in Harry Potter, dies aged 82
The four-time Bafta winner was born in Cabra and started his stage acting career in the Gate Theatre.
7.4k
17
1 hour ago

ACTOR MICHAEL GAMBON has died at the age of 82, his family has confirmed.

The four-time Bafta winner was born in Cabra and started his stage acting career in the Gate Theatre in Dublin.

He became a household name when he took on the role of Albus Dumbledore in the Harry Potter film series. He also played many other roles in film, television and theatre throughout this career, including the BBC drama The Singing Detective, for which he won his Baftas; Gosford Park; Sleepy Hollow; and The Cook, the Thief, His Wife & Her Lover.

A statement on behalf of his wife Anne Gambon and son Fergus Gambon, issued by publicist Clair Dobbs, said: “We are devastated to announce the loss of Sir Michael Gambon.

“Beloved husband and father, Michael died peacefully in hospital with his wife Anne and son Fergus at his bedside, following a bout of pneumonia. Michael was 82,” the statement said.

“We ask that you respect our privacy at this painful time and thank you for your messages of support and love.”

Author
Lauren Boland
lauren@thejournal.ie
@laurenanna_1
