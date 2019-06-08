This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Michael Gove 'deeply regrets' taking cocaine 'on several occasions' 20 years ago

Gove said he was working as a journalist at the time and he wishes he hadn’t taken drugs.

By Michelle Hennessy Saturday 8 Jun 2019, 9:48 AM
30 minutes ago 2,926 Views 8 Comments
Gove said he does not believe mistakes of his past should be held against him in the leadership race.
Image: Jonathan Brady/PA
TORY LEADERSHIP CANDIDATE Michael Gove has said he deeply regrets taking cocaine 20 years ago when he was working as a journalist.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Gove said he “took drugs on several occasions at social events”.

“At the time I was a young journalist. It was a mistake. I look back and I think, I wish I hadn’t done that,” he said.

Gove said he does not believe mistakes of his past should be held against him in the Conservative Party leadership battle against colleagues such as Boris Johnson, Jeremy Hunt and Dominic Raab. 

Theresa May formally stepped down from her role as leader of the party yesterday.

So far 11 MPs have declared their intention to stand to replace May. However, some are expected to drop out of the race before the Monday 5pm deadline for nominations. 

The winner will have only a few months to decide whether to try to salvage May’s plan, delay Brexit again – or sever ties with Britain’s closest trading partner with no agreement at all.

