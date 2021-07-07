Warm tributes paid to young boy killed in Kerry car crash

MICHAEL HEALY RAE has paid a warm tribute to a 14-year-old school boy, who is a relative, who died in a car crash in Kerry.

Thomas Healy, 14, from the Gap of Dunloe, Beaufort, Co Kerry died when the car he was driving crashed on the Ross Road near Killarney shortly after 1am.

He was pronounced dead at the scene while a second teenage boy was taken to Kerry University Hospital where he remains in a serious condition.

Deputy Michael Healy Rae, TD, was related to Thomas and he spoke of his family’s devastation at news of the tragic incident.

“I have spent the day with the family and all I can say is it is every parents worst nightmare.

“They are devastated, but we are also praying for the other young man who is in hospital and that he will overcome his injuries. It is an extremely upsetting, very difficult time for everybody. The neighbours are rallying around the family now.

“He was an extremely talented footballer, to such an extent that I believed he would have worn the county jersey in time, if God had permitted.

“Life is so precious and it can change change in a day – it can happen to any house with lives turned up side down. It just shows you life is so fragile,” he said.

Thomas was an avid sportsman playing with Beaufort GAA and Kilarney Athletic AFC.

He was attending the Intermediate School Kilorglin where the school released a statement on their website which included advice for parents and students coming to terms with the loss.

“We are profoundly sad to have to inform you that The Intermediate School has experienced the sudden death of one of our students – Thomas Healy.

“We are deeply saddened by the sudden death of this wonderful boy. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends. We also pray for a recovery for his friend,” the statement said.

Two investigations are underway into the crash with gardai and the Garda Ombudsman Commission carrying out probes.

The car, which is understood to be more than 20 years old, had come into contact with gardaí at some point before the crash. It is understood that it was observed by a garda patrol at a gathering in a car park in Killarney.

It was the second fatal road crash in Kerry in the space of just a few hours.

A motorcyclist, named locally as James O’Connor, 33, died when he was in collision with a car between Killarney and Milltown on the R563 on Tuesday evening at 8pm.

He was rushed to UHK but was pronounced dead a short time later. The occupant of the car was treated for shock.

Gardaí have appealed for anyone who witnessed either collision to contact them to assist their inquiries.