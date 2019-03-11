This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Monday 11 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Michael Jackson tribute show cancels Irish tour following abuse allegations against late singer

The ‘Michael Jackson HIStory Show’ was scheduled for four dates in Ireland in May.

By Stephen McDermott Monday 11 Mar 2019, 9:41 PM
1 hour ago 8,701 Views 44 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4535985
Michael Jackson attending a charity event in 2002.
Image: PA Archive/PA Images
Michael Jackson attending a charity event in 2002.
Michael Jackson attending a charity event in 2002.
Image: PA Archive/PA Images

THE PRODUCERS OF a Michael Jackson tribute show that was scheduled to take place later this year have pulled four Irish dates from an upcoming tour.

The ‘Michael Jackson HIStory Show’, an Australian stage production, was scheduled to appear in Cork, Limerick, Castlebar and Dublin over four days in May.

However, in response to queries from TheJournal.ie, a spokeswoman for the Cork Opera House issued a statement on behalf of Showtime Australia confirming the tour’s cancellation.

“Showtime Australia, the producers of ‘Michael Jackson HIStory Show’, have cancelled the upcoming tour of Ireland in May 2019,” the statement read.

“Ticket refunds can be sought from the authorised outlet where purchased.”

The spokeswoman for the Cork Opera House also confirmed the show’s cancellation there, and advised ticket-holders to contact its box office for full refunds.

Jackson has hit headlines in the last number of weeks following allegations about the late singer that were in the documentary Leaving Neverland.

Two men - Wade Robson, 36, and James Safechuck, 41, claimed they were subjected to sexual abuse by Jackson when they were children. 

Both Safechuck and Robson allege that Jackson abused them, gained their families’ trust and manipulated them into keeping their sexual relations secret.

Jackson’s family have denied the claims.

With reporting from Sean Murray.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (44)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Inquest hears details of Prodigy frontman Keith Flint's death
    67,184  41
    2
    		What would happen to food in Ireland if there's a no-deal Brexit?
    60,691  57
    3
    		Status Orange warning for north-west as Storm Garreth sweeps in
    46,461  21
    Fora
    1
    		Poll: Do you think Dublin should relax its building height restrictions?
    631  0
    2
    		Freshly funded Galway startup CitySwifter is plotting a big expansion push in the UK
    321  0
    3
    		Food officials are concocting a way to sell dairy online to social-savvy mothers in China
    32  0
    The42
    1
    		Birmingham City fan jailed for Jack Grealish attack
    45,448  47
    2
    		Grand Slam-chasing Wales' 'jealousy' adds extra motive against Ireland
    36,658  13
    3
    		In-form Bohemians striker appears on Channel 4 show 'Countdown'
    35,031  17
    DailyEdge
    1
    		J.Lo is engaged, and you'd want to see the size of the ring... it's The Dredge
    6,131  0
    2
    		A look back at Trinny and Susannah's infamous 'Fashion Rules' from What Not To Wear
    6,026  0
    3
    		A lot of people reckon the wrong person went home on last night's Dancing With The Stars
    5,082  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    HEALTH
    Talks between INMO and government to return to Labour Court as union rejects new nurses' deal
    Talks between INMO and government to return to Labour Court as union rejects new nurses' deal
    More improvements needed at Stewarts Care, health watchdog finds
    'We are failing these children spectacularly': Row over drug with 'exorbitant' cost rumbles on
    GARDAí
    Have you seen Celia? She's been missing from Dublin for over a week
    Have you seen Celia? She's been missing from Dublin for over a week
    Man (50s) due before special court sitting today after significant drugs seizure in Navan
    Gardaí fail to notify GSOC about more than half of taser discharges within required 48-hour period
    FRANCE
    Algerian president to drop bid for fifth term in office following weeks of protests against his candidacy
    Algerian president to drop bid for fifth term in office following weeks of protests against his candidacy
    Cian Healy's law knowledge nearly delivers clever try against France
    Analysis: Stander pass sends Earls in for another Schmidt set-piece strike
    IRELAND
    Grand Slam-chasing Wales' 'jealousy' adds extra motive against Ireland
    Grand Slam-chasing Wales' 'jealousy' adds extra motive against Ireland
    Schmidt to consider Ireland selection options for six-day turnaround to Cardiff
    Late lapse the chief disappointment for Schmidt

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie