Michael Jackson tribute show cancels Irish tour following abuse allegations against late singer

THE PRODUCERS OF a Michael Jackson tribute show that was scheduled to take place later this year have pulled four Irish dates from an upcoming tour.

The ‘Michael Jackson HIStory Show’, an Australian stage production, was scheduled to appear in Cork, Limerick, Castlebar and Dublin over four days in May.

However, in response to queries from TheJournal.ie, a spokeswoman for the Cork Opera House issued a statement on behalf of Showtime Australia confirming the tour’s cancellation.

“Showtime Australia, the producers of ‘Michael Jackson HIStory Show’, have cancelled the upcoming tour of Ireland in May 2019,” the statement read.

“Ticket refunds can be sought from the authorised outlet where purchased.”

The spokeswoman for the Cork Opera House also confirmed the show’s cancellation there, and advised ticket-holders to contact its box office for full refunds.

Jackson has hit headlines in the last number of weeks following allegations about the late singer that were in the documentary Leaving Neverland.

Two men - Wade Robson, 36, and James Safechuck, 41, claimed they were subjected to sexual abuse by Jackson when they were children.

Both Safechuck and Robson allege that Jackson abused them, gained their families’ trust and manipulated them into keeping their sexual relations secret.

Jackson’s family have denied the claims.



With reporting from Sean Murray.