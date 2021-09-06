'The Wire' actor Michael K Williams, who played the role of Omar, has died

US ACTOR MICHAEL K. Williams, who played Omar Little in the hit HBO series “The Wire,” has been found dead in his apartment in New York City.

“He is deceased in an apartment” in Brooklyn, Lieutenant John Grimpel of the New York City police department told AFP.

The police gave no cause of death but the New York Post cited other law enforcement sources as saying that Williams, 54, had died of a “suspected drug overdose in his Brooklyn penthouse Monday afternoon.”

Williams was also known for playing Albert “Chalky” White in the acclaimed series Boardwalk Empire from 2010 to 2014.

He received an Emmy nomination earlier this year for the role of Montrose Freeman in the series Lovecraft Country, and had appeared in films including 12 Years a Slave and Inherent Vice.

Wendell K Pierce, who played Detective Bunk Moreland in The Wire paid a warm tribute.

“The depth of my love for this brother, can only be matched by the depth of my pain learning of his loss. A immensely talented man with the ability to give voice to the human condition portraying the lives of those whose humanity is seldom elevated until he sings their truth,” he said.

The Hollywood Reporter reported this evening that Marianna Shafran, who represented Williams confirmed the tragic discovery.

“It is with deep sorrow that the family announces the passing of Emmy nominated actor Michael Kenneth Williams. They ask for your privacy while grieving this unsurmountable loss,” she said.

HBO said in a statement: “We are devastated to learn of the passing of Michael Kenneth Williams, a member of the HBO family for more than 20 years. While the world is aware of his immense talents as an artist, we knew Michael as a dear friend who was beloved by all who had the privilege to work with him. We send our deepest condolences to his family for this immeasurable loss.”

Michael Kenneth Williams was born in Brooklyn on 22 November, 1966 to a mother from the Bahamas and a father from South Carolina.

He grew up in a housing project in East Flatbush, Brooklyn, attended George Westinghouse Career and Technical Education High School in the borough.

He is survived by his son Elijah.

With reporting from © AFP 2021