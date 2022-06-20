Former solicitor Michael Lynn retrial set for October 2023

Michael Lynn arriving at the Criminal Courts of Justice last month.

THE RETRIAL OF former solicitor Michael Lynn, who is accused of stealing millions of euro from a number of financial institutions, has been set down for October 2023.

Lynn stood trial in Dublin Circuit Criminal Court this year accused of stealing about €27 million from seven banks between 2006 and 2007. He denied all of the charges against him.

The jury in the four month trial failed to reach a verdict after 12 hours of deliberating and was discharged earlier this month.

Today John Berry BL, prosecuting, told the court the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) is seeking a retrial.

Berry said the prosecution wished to “make certain enquiries” as a result of some assertions Lynn made during the trial. He said it was anticipated the trial would take 10 weeks.

Lynn (53) of Millbrook Court, Red Cross, County Wicklow pleaded not guilty to 21 counts of theft in Dublin between 23 October, 2006 and 20 April, 2007, when he was working as a solicitor and property developer.

It was the prosecution case that Lynn obtained multiple mortgages on the same properties in a situation where the banks were unaware that other institutions were also providing finance. These properties included ‘Glenlion’ – Lynn’s €5.5 million home in Howth – and multiple investment properties.

The financial institutions involved were Bank of Ireland, National Irish Bank (later known as Danske Bank), Irish Life and Permanent, Ulster Bank, ACC Bank, Bank of Scotland Ireland Ltd and Irish Nationwide Building Society.

Lynn took the stand for nine days and told his trial that the banks were aware he had multiple loans on the same properties and that this was “custom and practice” among bankers in Celtic Tiger Ireland.

He said he had “secret deals” with a number of bankers, who gave him permission to use the loan money for his property developments abroad.

Judge Martin Nolan set a retrial date of 16 October next year.