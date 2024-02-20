Advertisement
Leah Farrell/© RollingNews.ie
Court

Michael Lynn to file appeal after sentencing for €18 million theft from banks

Judge Martin Nolan set a sentence of 13 years but gave Lynn seven-and-a-half years credit for time spent in a prison in Brazil.
0
1.7k
52 minutes ago

FORMER SOLICITOR MICHAEL Lynn intends to appeal his conviction after he was handed a 13-year sentence yesterday over stealing €18 million from six financial institutions during the Celtic Tiger.

Lynn’s lawyers, Mulholland Law, said they have been instructed to file an appeal against the conviction and sentence.

The law firm also set out its position last night that “this prosecution has left many unanswered questions and merits calls for an Inquiry into the culture of reckless Banking in Ireland”.

A jury found Lynn (55), of Millbrook Court, Redcross, Co Wicklow, guilty of 10 of 21 counts against him in a trial in Dublin Circuit Criminal Court. The jury was unable to agree on the other 11 counts.

Lynn had pleaded not guilty to 21 counts of theft between 23 October 2006 and 20 April 2007.

At the time, he was working as a solicitor and property developer.

The court was told that Lynn obtained multiple mortgages on the same properties, with banks unaware that other institutions were also providing finance.

Sentencing Lynn yesterday, Judge Martin Nolan set a sentence of 13 years but gave Lynn seven-and-a-half years credit for time spent in a prison in Brazil.

The judge said he believes Lynn is capable of reform but that the amount of money stolen was serious and Lynn had brought solicitors into “professional disrepute”.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Lauren Boland
lauren@thejournal.ie
@laurenanna_1
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags