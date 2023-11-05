Tough balancing act for Martin's China trip after strongly critical speech earlier this year

MICHEÁL MARTIN IS travelling to Beijing and Shanghai for a series of political, cultural, trade, community events this week.

It comes just a few months after a speech given by the Tánaiste and Foreign Affairs Minister was said to have led to a souring of the relationship between Ireland and China.

The Chinese Embassy was not impressed with a speech Tánaiste Micheál Martin gave earlier this year in which he signalled a shift in Ireland’s foreign policy in relation to China.

Ireland must be “realistic and clear-eyed” about China’s strategic goals, the Tánaiste said in his address in May at the Royal Irish Academy’s Annual International Affairs Conference.

“China’s worldview is different from ours. Our interests and values differ. This reality will inevitably shape how we engage with one another,” he added.

He later defended the speech, stating that the government and the private sector must not be “naive or silent” when confronting China’s behaviours which go against the international rules-based order as set out in the UN Charter or if they see “evidence of core principles being undermined”.

At the time of the speech, one academic with expertise on China described the speech by Martin as “significant”, telling The Journal that its frank nature was uncommon for a top Irish political figure.

Dr Alexander Dukalskis, Associate Professor at the School of Politics & International Relations in UCD and the Director of UCD’s Centre for Asia-Pacific Research, said that it marked a shift in Ireland’s policy on China.

“Europe and Ireland now are waking up to the reality that China’s behaviour is changing,” Dukalskis said.

Chinese embassy reaction

As expected, Martin’s speech did not go down well with the Chinese Embassy, to say the least.

The Irish Times reported that the embassy was critical of the “groundless” accusations related to Taiwan, Xinjiang and Hong Kong, stating that Martin was “interfering in China’s internal affairs”.

Martin said in his address that Ireland will be clear that the maintenance of stability and the status quo in relation to Taiwan is critical.

“Any attempt to change the status quo by force would not be acceptable,” he said, stating that “any serious escalation would have consequences for all countries”.

“Let there be no doubt – Ireland adheres to, and will continue to adhere to, the One China Policy. This means that we do not have diplomatic relations with Taiwan.

“We recognise the People’s Republic of China as the legal representative of China. That is not in question. But this does not preclude the development of economic, cultural and people-to-people connections with Taiwan; nor the meaningful participation of Taiwan in relevant multilateral fora,” said Martin.

The embassy also took issue with the concept of “de-risking” relations that has arisen recently in European Union and Irish policy towards China.

In his speech, Martin made reference a speech by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen when she spoke of the concept of “de-risking” relationships with China.

The European Commission has promoted the idea of “de-risking” the bloc’s most sensitive economic sectors to limit their dependence on China.

It is an ambition of the EU to reduce critical dependencies and vulnerabilities and to diversify where necessary. De-risking economic relations aims to make the EU economy and industry more competitive and resilient.

In a stinging criticism of China, she said that President Xi Jinping was “far from being put off by the atrocious and illegal invasion of Ukraine” as he was “maintaining his ‘no limits friendship” with Putin’s Russia.

Von der Leyen added it was clear China under Xi was becoming “more repressive at home and more assertive abroad”.

Beijing’s “clear goal is a systemic change of the international order with China at its centre”, she said.

Walking a fine line on China trip

His programme in Beijing will include meetings with Chinese Vice President Han Zheng and Foreign Minister Wang Yi to discuss Ireland’s bilateral relationship with China and the EU-China relationship, as well as exchanging views on foreign policy issues and global challenges.

In Shanghai, the Tánaiste will formally open the new Ireland House offices which host Ireland’s Consulate General and State Agencies.

Speaking ahead of the visit, Martin said he is looking forward to “renewing the political, cultural, and economic connections between China and Ireland, and to communicating the Government’s priorities for the relationship”.

He said issues such as climate change, the situation in Ukraine and the crisis in the Middle East will be discussed.

“Ireland’s relationship with China is based within the framework of the UN Charter and the global multilateral system and my engagements with political leaders will include discussions of China’s role as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, of which it is holding the Presidency this month, and as a member of the Human Rights Council,” he said.

On his four-day tour of China, the Tánaiste has a task on his hands of walking a fine line between maintaining a good diplomatic relationship, while not abandoning any of political statements made five months ago.

Speaking at the Global Ireland Summit in Dublin Castle at the end of October, Martin said that in his speech on China he was setting out Ireland’s approach “to our valued relationship with China”.

“I underlined our commitment to engagement on global challenges and to growing the mutually beneficial ties that have been developed between our two countries. I reiterated this government’s continued adherence to the One China policy.

“I also made clear that we will act to protect our interests and our values, whether that be taking steps to shore up our economic resilience, advocating for a level playing field for Irish business or prioritising the preservation and promotion of human rights,” he said.

The Tánaiste went on to state that Ireland’s policy on China is aligned with our European Union partners, which he said has been framed as “de risking”.

Perhaps attempting to soften the path ahead of his trip, the Tánaiste maintained that he wants to continue to have a strong diplomatic relationship with China.

“I want to be clear that this doesn’t mean turning our back on the economic diplomatic and cultural relationship with China,” he said.

Martin stated that he will work with China on the areas where there is commonality, but warned that Ireland will not shy away from speaking out against things it does not agree with.

On the trip, according to a statement released ahead of the visit, he will engage with his Chinese counterparts to enhance the bilateral relationship and to establish a solid basis for constructive dialogue, “both on issues where we share a common interest, and on those where our approaches differ”.