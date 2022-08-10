Murder investigation launched in UK as Irish man killed in a fight at holiday park

THE FAMILY OF an Irish man killed in a row at a British holiday park have paid tribute to the dead man as police arrest seven people.

Michael McDonagh, 53, who is originally from Sligo but living in London died in the incident at Camber Sands near Hastings in the UK on Saturday.

The father-of-six left Ireland after he was investigated by the Criminal Assets Bureau. He moved to Spain but subsequently left there for the UK.

Sussex police said emergency services were called to the holiday park on Lydd Road at 10.50pm – medics pronounced McDonagh dead at the scene shortly after midnight.

Six people were arrested on suspicion of murder and have now been released on conditional bail.

As a result of further investigations by detectives, a seventh person was arrested on suspicion of murder and released on conditional bail.

It is believed the fight broke out while a group of people were watching a football match.

In a statement released by police the McDonagh family paid tribute to the father of six.

“On Saturday morning we found out we lost our father Michael McDonagh.

“Michael was a loving and supportive husband of 32 years and a father of six, taken from us whilst on a family holiday.

“His family meant everything to him. He came away to make memories with his wife and children and instead we are walking away with broken hearts and unanswered questions.

“It’s impossible to put into words how we all feel. Our dad was the centre of our world and the life and soul of every party.

“Not only did my dad make such a huge impact on our family but also to countless people who knew him throughout his life. He will be greatly missed.

“Michael was a kind-hearted man who died too young, leaving behind all those that loved him,” it said.

Detective Chief Inspector Emma Vickers said that they believe that it was an isolated incident.

“My condolences go out to Michael’s family following Friday night’s tragic events.

“A complex and fast-moving investigation is underway to establish precisely what happened and identify those responsible.

“I understand incidents such as these can have a profound impact on the wider community and I would like to offer my assurances that this was an isolated incident and we are working tirelessly to find out the full circumstances.

“Anybody who witnessed the incident or has any information which could help with the investigation is asked to contact police online via the Sussex Police website, or by calling 101, quoting Operation Molton,” she said.