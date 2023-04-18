Inflation this year will average between 4% and 5%, McGrath to tell Cabinet

MINISTER FOR FINANCE Michael McGrath is expected to tell Government that inflation this year will average between 4% and 5%, down from the current rate of 7%.

McGrath will bring the draft Stability Update for the year to cabinet today, which outlines the economic and fiscal outlook for the next number of years.

The report is submitted annually to the European Commission and the European Council, in compliance with the EU’s Stability and Growth Pact.

The economic projections, which have been approved by the Fiscal Advisory Council, will include an estimate of expected inflation for this year and subsequent years.

According to recent figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO), the rate of inflation in Ireland for the 12 months up to March 2023 was 7.7%.

Annual inflation has dropped slightly from 8.5% up to February of this year. However, March was the 18th consecutive month during which inflation was over 5%.

Considerable attention is likely to focus on the projected corporation tax take, which is currently at record levels and has performed strongly in the first quarter of the year.

Corporation tax brought in €3.2 billion in the first three months of this year, an increase of €1.3 billion from the same period in 2022.

Last September, the Department of Finance forecast corporation tax receipts of €22.7 billion this year.

However, due to the uncertainty around the design of global tax rules, it remains to be seen whether the Department will provide an update on what level of receipts may be at risk.

McGrath has said he will bring forward proposals for a longer-term fund for windfall corporation tax receipts.

The fund is expected to be used to meet future costs related to Ireland’s aging population.

A budget surplus for 2023 was forecast at €6 billion in the Budget, but this is expected to increase given the stronger than expected tax receipts.

Congestion

Meanwhile, Transport Minister Eamon Ryan is expected to update Cabinet ministers on a new plan to reduce traffic congestion in towns and cities.

The National Demand Management Strategy also aims to improve air quality and provide more and safer space for public transport, walking and cycling.

The strategy is outlined as a key action in the Government’s Climate Action Plan this year and will involve widespread public consultation.

It is expected to highlight improvements in public transport and active travel, and the benefits of freeing up roads and public spaces for people.