This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 18 °C Friday 24 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Michael McGrath 'doesn't recall' Fianna Fáil blocking top-up payments for a 'super junior' minister in 2017

Legislation to extend the €16,000 allowance for three junior ministers is before the Oireachtas.

By Ian Curran Friday 24 Jul 2020, 3:51 PM
55 minutes ago 5,944 Views 20 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5158882
Image: Leah Farrell
Image: Leah Farrell

MINISTER FOR PUBLIC expenditure Michael McGrath “didn’t recall” his party, Fianna Fáil, trying to block top-up payments for a third ‘super junior minister’ in 2017.

Today, the government is trying to pass legislation that would extend a €16,000 allowance to all three super junior ministers in the current Cabinet.

Under the existing rules, only two super juniors can avail of the allowance, which is paid out on top of the minister of state salary of €124,439.

In 2017, the €16,00 top-up payment became a subject of controversy when Fine Gael wanted to pass legislation to appoint Mary Mitchell O’Connor as a third super junior minister.

That legislation never entered the Oireachtas and it was widely reported at the time that Fianna Fáil, then in a confidence and supply arrangement with Fine Gael, had privately blocked it.

In September 2017, Mitchell O’Connor said she was happy to forgo the pay increase “to avoid needless party political distractions”.

In a statement published on the Fianna Fáil party website, which is still available, the party’s then-spokesperson on education and skills, Thomas Byrne, confirmed that the party would block the creation of the new role.

“Let me make it clear – Fianna Fáil will vote against any legislative change which attempts to fund an additional super-junior position. Mr Varadkar didn’t think it through and must now deal with the consequences of the mess he created,” Byrne said.

Asked today why his party is now in favour of creating a third super junior role in the current Cabinet, Michael McGrath said that he did not recall any attempts by Fianna Fáil to block an identical move in 2017.

The Cork South-Central TD was announcing details of the ‘July stimulus’ package at a press conference in Government Building when he was asked about the controversial topic by Irish Independent political editor Philip Ryan.

McGrath said, “I don’t know what you’re referring to there… that wasn’t brought before the Oireachtas the last time.”

When it was put to him that it never entered the House because Fianna Fáil had blocked it, McGrath repeated, “I don’t know what you’re referring to there.

“That issue was certainly never raised to me. You’re referring to background that I’m certainly not familiar with and was certainly not discussed and to the best of my knowledge, no proposal was ever put before the Oireachtas.”

When Thomas Byrne’s statement from 2017 was put to him, McGrath said, “I don’t recall it being discussed is the straight answer and it was never before the Oireachtas, as I think has been acknowledged.

He went on to say, “I think it is proper and appropriate that it will be dealt with. I certainly wouldn’t like to choose which one of the three ministers of state does not get the allowance. I think they should be treated equally. And that is why I brought a proposal to the government, having consulted with all parties.”

Minister for Media, Tourism, Arts, Culture, Sport and the Gaeltacht Catherine Martin was also asked to clarify her party’s stance on the matter.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The Green Party deputy leader said, “There are three ministers of state and they should be treated equally.”

The three TDs in line for the increase are government chief whip Jack Chambers (Fianna Fáil), minister of state for roads Hildegarde Naughten (Fine Gael) and minister of state for land use and biodiversity Pippa Hackett (Green Party).

The push to extend the allowance has been roundly criticised by opposition parties.

Speaking in the Dáil yesterday, Sinn Fein TD Mairead Farrell said that unless the “super junior ministers” have “superpowers”, they do not need the top-up payment.

Ged Nash, Labour Party finance spokesperson, described the idea as “absolutely tone-deaf to the day-to-day needs of families across the country”.

RISE TD Paul Murphy described the move as “scandalous” and highlighted that it’s happening at a time when “one in four people in this country are currently unemployed, a time of great crisis”.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ian Curran
ian@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (20)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie