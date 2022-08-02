Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Dublin: 23°C Tuesday 2 August 2022
Michael O'Brien, founder of family publisher O'Brien Press, has died

He founded the business along with his father Thomas in 1974.

By Lauren Boland Tuesday 2 Aug 2022, 2:29 PM
9 minutes ago
https://jrnl.ie/5831156
Image: O'Brien Press
Image: O'Brien Press

MICHAEL O’BRIEN, founder of Irish publishing house O’Brien Press, has died.

Best known for his role in the publishing industry, he founded the business along with his father Thomas in 1974.

Michael’s son Ivan, the press’ Managing Director, said his family is in shock following his death. 

The Arts Council’s Literature Manager Audrey Keane paid tribute to Michael’s work, saying that “Michael O’Brien had a highly distinguished career in Irish publishing”.

“He worked tirelessly and with unswerving dedication and commitment and his influence in the area of Irish publishing for children in particular leaves a lasting legacy,” she said.

“We send our deepest condolences to his friends and family and all at The O’Brien Press”. 

The Gutter Bookshop in Dublin has also paid tribute, describing Michael as a “big supporter of Irish authors and publishing and the whole book industry in Ireland”.

O’Brien Press launched its first publication in November 1974, a book called Me Jewel and Darlin’ Dublin by Éamonn MacThomáis.

Since then, it has specialised in children’s fiction and non-fiction for adults and children, as well as some adult novels.

Its published authors include Des Lavelle, Brendan Behan, Siobhán Parkinson, Eoin Colfer, Paul Howard and Judi Curtin, as well as Marita Conlon-McKenna for her famous Under The Hawthorne Tree trilogy.

Michael is survived by his wife Svetlana, his four children and six grandchildren, as well as his three sisters, two brothers and extended family.

